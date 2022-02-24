ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS announce four-night Las Vegas residency after taking a ‘period of rest’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

BTS is heading to Las Vegas! The famous K-Pop band is set to perform in a new four-night residency this April at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium.

Fans of the group are thrilled with the announcement, hoping to see the special performance ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. All dates of the concert will be broadcast live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and international fans can stream online the final date of the residency.

The exciting announcement comes after the band performed for four nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, selling 214,000 tickets and making $33.3 million. BTS has an incredibly busy schedule, as they will begin their Vegas residency a month after three upcoming homecoming shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea, also available to stream online and in movie theaters worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTxGB_0eOANFgt00

The successful band is among a list of artists performing in Las Vegas around the same time, including Lady Gaga with her Jazz & Piano residency, Katy Perry, who also has dates in March, Bruno Mars with his Silk Sonic residency, and Carrie Underwood.

It was recently announced that BTS would be taking a “period of rest” after the release of their latest albums ‘Be’ and ‘Map of the Soul:7.’

They also have plans for a new album, making this the start of a new era, showing their appreciation for their fans in the U.S. “The fact that we have faced success in the United States is very meaningful in and of itself,” BTS stated.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

BTS to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this spring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KPOP group BTS has announced that they will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in April. The concert, named “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of Apr. 8, 9, 15, and 16. There will also be a “Live Play” performance on those dates at the MGM […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Where The Weeknd and Simi Khadra Stand Amid Kissing in Las Vegas

Romance rumors between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are swirling after the pair shared a kiss at the singer's birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Weeknd was celebrating his 32nd birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas Saturday night when he and the Palestinian-American DJ, who is one half of musical duo Simi Haze, were seen locking lips, according to new video captured by TMZ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra During His Las Vegas Birthday Celebration

Watch: Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter. That seems to be the question after the "Starboy" singer was spotted kissing fellow musician Simi Khadra while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 19. An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tells E! News that the pair by were "by each other's sides the entire night" as they rang his big 3-2 at ritzy hotspot Delilah.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan calls on fans to help him after 'losing money' in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan has shared a fun new video with fans calling on them to buy his tour merchandise because he's lost all his money on the blackjack tables. The country star kicked off his Las Vegas residency on Friday 11 February and before he hit the stage he posted the video which saw him tell fans he was "checking out the Vegas merch" before adding: "Please buy it because I've lost money on the blackjack table…"
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Famed Las Vegas Comedian The Amazing Jonathan Has Passed Away at 63 Years Old

Known for years for his signature style of shock comedy, The Amazing Jonathan, born Johnathan Szeles, grew to notoriety as one of the biggest faces in the history of Las Vegas stand-up acts. Through a mixture of crass jokes, gruesome bits, and even instances where he would swallow Windex, Jonathan developed a signature style of comedy that drew countless fans to his shows for years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Bruno Mars
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

Keith Urban reveals 'panicked' phone call after Adele postponed Las Vegas residency

Keith Urban received a "panicked" phone call asking him to replace Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency. The country music star stepped up after the 'I Drink Wine' singer was forced to cancel her shows at Caesars Palace in Sin City at the last minute after COVID hit her crew and they were "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Sofi Stadium#Jazz Piano
talentrecap.com

Usher Promises Brand New Show With Latest Las Vegas Residency

Usher announced a new Las Vegas residency. Not to be confused with his last show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the singer’s “brand new” show will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The former The Voice coach rejoins an impressive roster of talent show judges who are dominating the Las Vegas strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
K-Fox 95.5

How to Get Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

BTS are returning to America and will be hitting up Sin City for a Las Vegas residency!. The septet will be performing four concerts as part of their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS shows. The group will be performing at Allegiant Stadium on April 8,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show Due to COVID-19

Justin Bieber has postponed his next Justice World Tour concert due to positive COVID-19 test results within his team, Rolling Stone and The Los Angeles Times point out. The show was scheduled to take place tonight (February 20) at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the official Instagram page for Bieber’s tour stated. The post announced that Bieber’s Las Vegas date is being rescheduled to Tuesday, June 28. Pitchfork has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for further comment and information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy