Double-digit game could ‘be a moment’ for UCF’s Isaiah Adams

As UCF men’s basketball won its second straight game Wednesday night vs. Cincinnati, a light bulb went on in the head of Isaiah Adams according to Knights coach Johnny Dawkins.

The sophomore guard finished in double figures for the first time in two months while helping the Knights win 75-61 over the Bearcats. Adams scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep.

A year ago, that type of performance was common for the Jacksonville native who was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team. Last season Adams averaged 9.9 points, which was second among all AAC freshmen and 25th overall in the conference.

This season, however, Adams appeared to fall into a “sophomore slump” averaging 4.2 points while shooting less accurately — dropping from a team-high 46% mark from the field last year to 35% this year.

“I’m so happy for him because that’s a tough position to be in your sophomore year,” Dawkins said. “You’re coming off a terrific freshman season and you have some struggles.”

“But, you’re going to have adversity in the game and you’re going to have have adversity in life, and it’s what you do with it,” Dawkins continued. “He could have easily thrown the season away with his struggles, but instead he kept working, stayed confident, stayed together with his teammates.”

His type of performance couldn’t have come at a better time for UCF (17-9, 9-7 AAC), who will likely need to extend their season multiple games into the AAC tournament and beyond for fifth-year guard Brandon Mahan to return.

Mahan appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first half at Houston on Feb. 17 and has missed two straight. He was spotted again Wednesday night with his right foot in a boot while still using crutches to walk.

Although UCF has found a way to win without Mahan in back-to-back games, his absence could catch up to the Knights. This is why Adams suddenly putting the pieces of the puzzle together could bode well as the regular-season winds down.

Senior guard Darius Perry said the double-digit showing can do a lot for Adams and in turn benefit UCF.

“Him being an x-factor like that, it could help us a whole lot if he can play that way for the rest of the season,” Perry said. “That’s going be a moment for him, building a little confidence in his heart. That’s going to be good for us.”

The Knights have a week off before closing the regular season with two road games at Tulane (12-12, 9-6 AAC) on March 3 and at Tulsa (9-17, 3-12) three days later.

As of Thursday, UCF sits half a game out of 5th place, behind Tulane and Temple, in the AAC standings. If the Knights can beat the Green Wave and swap spots in the standings, Dawkins’ squad would receive a first-round bye in next’s month conference tournament.

The UCF coach believes Adams will be continue to be a key piece as the Knights push for the first-round bye and potentially more this season.

“When he has a game like this, it does a world for his confidence,” Dawkins said. “There’s even more in him so it’s just a function of him carrying this game full with him, carrying the momentum and and he does a good job at that typically.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .