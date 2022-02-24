ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

TwinSpires shutting down online sports wagering business

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UISu_0eOAMizD00

Churchill Downs Inc. is shutting down its online sports and casino business, TwinSpires, and will concentrate on horse betting.

CEO Bill Carstanjen made the announcement Thursday during a conference call with investors.

“We will exit the (business-to-consumer) online wagering space,” Carstanjen said. “This isn’t the result we wanted, but it is the prudent next step.”

Gaming Today reported Thursday that TwinSpires will not shutter immediately but “will begin winding down over the next six months.”

Churchill Downs listed a loss of $31.9 million on sports wagering in its 2021 earnings report. The company also owns the legendary horse racing track of the same name in Louisville, Ky., which hosts the Kentucky Derby, and Carstanjen said the focus will shift to horses.

“We remain excited about TwinSpires horse racing,” Carstanjen said. “Pre-COVID, we were about 40 percent of the horse racing market. That jumped to 60 percent in 2020 and then in 2021 saw a steady state of 50 percent market share, so this is a very successful business.”

TwinSpires reportedly was for sale in late 2021. The betting arm opened three years ago as BetAmerica and was rebranded in early 2021.

TwinSpires operates legal online sports wagering in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Las Vegas Sun

Weekend wagers: Six bets on six different sports in a new format

Betting the same amount on a 100-to-1 longshot future as a chalky favorite in a one-off game rarely makes much sense. That’s why I’m changing the format of the weekend wagers column as it enters its third full year with the traditional reset following football season. Gone are the standard, assumed $100 bets on every wager previously used for tracking purposes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wagering#New York City Marathon#Twinspires#Churchill Downs Inc#The Kentucky Derby#Weplay Holding#Ukrainian#Russian
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy