Hilary Duff responds to backlash over video of her daughter without a car seat

Those of use who came up in the early aughts of the 2000s can easily identify the Disney Channel icons of that era – and spot them, too. Zenon, Cheetah Girls, the Twitches, Cadet Kelly and the list goes on and on. Yet none of the actors on the network were quite as notorious as Hilary Duff, who played Lizzie McGuire for two seasons on the network. She has since gone on to do a bevy of other movies and shows in her career, including the long-awaited How I Met Your Father spinoff that has caused no shortage of critical debate. Nevertheless, Duff's notoriety hasn’t stopped younger kinds of late from mistaking her for Lindsay Lohan (of all people). No worries, the actress has a funny take (or should we say takedown) of the situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO