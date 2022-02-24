ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilary Duff responds to backlash over video of her daughter without a car seat

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Duff addressed the backlash over a video last month that appeared to show her 3-year-old daughter sitting in the back of a vehicle without a car seat, saying critics had "no context." “There was this huge...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Jennifer Alexander
3d ago

exactly! since when is it okay to pick apart somebody else's life and just do it publicly? it's like there are no boundaries anymore what happened to the boundaries? what happened to the respect? what happened to minding your own business? people just can't do any of those things anymore social media has killed it for us

Reply
2
Related
Elite Daily

Hilary Duff Had The Best Reaction To A TikTok That Confused Her With Lindsay Lohan

To all the millennials who grew up in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff will always be iconic as one of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters, Lizzie McGuire. But to the new generation of kids, it sounds like she’s “So Yesterday.” In a Feb. 8 TikTok video, a middle school teacher played a game with her students where she asked them to correctly name Y2K stars. When she pulled up a picture of Duff in character as Lizzie, the class... was clearly confused. They shouted out Lindsay Lohan’s name, then wondered if Duff was from the Disney Channel series Jessie. At least they tried, right? With over eight million views, the TikTok eventually reached Duff herself. Here’s how Hilary Duff responded to the TikTok confusing her with Lindsay Lohan.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Hilary Duff had the sassiest reaction after being mistaken for Lindsay Lohan by a group of kids

If, like us, you grew up obsessing over the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, then you're about to feel old af. And by old we mean ancient, and by ancient we mean prehistoric. Why, you ask? Well, it's all to do with a group of middle schoolers in the US – that's 11 to 12-year-olds to us Brits – who confused the two noughties icons in a now-viral clip on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

HIMYF’s Hilary Duff Has A Funny Take After Kids Mistake Her For Lindsay Lohan

Those of use who came up in the early aughts of the 2000s can easily identify the Disney Channel icons of that era – and spot them, too. Zenon, Cheetah Girls, the Twitches, Cadet Kelly and the list goes on and on. Yet none of the actors on the network were quite as notorious as Hilary Duff, who played Lizzie McGuire for two seasons on the network. She has since gone on to do a bevy of other movies and shows in her career, including the long-awaited How I Met Your Father spinoff that has caused no shortage of critical debate. Nevertheless, Duff's notoriety hasn’t stopped younger kinds of late from mistaking her for Lindsay Lohan (of all people). No worries, the actress has a funny take (or should we say takedown) of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hilary Duff divides fans with photo inside separate bathroom from husband Matthew

From a chicken coop to a kids’ clubhouse with a water slide, Hilary Duff's family home in Los Angeles was bound to get her fans talking. But when she opened her doors to Architectural Digest in 2020, there was one feature that left them divided – her bathroom. The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, lives with her husband Matthew Koma and her children Luca and Banks, but she has her own private suite to get ready and spend some quiet time away from the family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
Hilary Duff
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Car Seat
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, makes his acting debut

Max, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony’s son is undoubtedly the big surprise in JLo’s new film, Marry Me. At 13 years old, Emme’s twin brother showed that he also has a talent. Max’s acting debut comes two years after his sister surprised the world by singing with her famous mom and Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now Max seems to have found his true calling, following in the footsteps of Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Hold Hands On Double Date Night With Son, 25, & His Girlfriend

The ‘Mamma Mia’ actor was all smiles with wife Keely Smith as they left Lucky’s steakhouse in Malibu. The couple dined with their eldest son, Dylan, and his girlfriend. Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted out to dinner in Malibu, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9). The actor left Lucky’s steakhouse holding hands with his wife Keely Smith, 58, while their son Dylan, 25, and his girlfriend Avery Wheless followed them. Pierce had a giant smile on his face following the double date night. He looked so handsome in a navy button up shirt and gray dress pants.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy