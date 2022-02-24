ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f2ED_0eOAL9PM00
  • Florida’s House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would ban certain discussions of LGBTQ+ topics in primary school classrooms.
  • It now heads to the Florida Senate, where a similar legislation is already being discussed.
  • LGBTQ+ advocacy groups immediately condemned the bill immediately following its passage in the House.

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would ban certain discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Florida’s House passed the Parental Rights in Education bill — known to its critics as “Don’t Say Gay” — on Thursday in a 69-47 vote. It now moves to the Senate, where a similar piece of legislation is already being debated.

Florida Gov. DeSantis (R) has signaled support for the bill, but has not indicated whether he would sign it if it reached his desk. Should the bill become law, Florida educators would be barred from speaking to primary school students about certain LGBTQ+ topics that are not considered “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Parents would also be given greater authority to take legal action against school districts.

Proponents of the bill on Thursday continued to argue that it merely seeks to strengthen the rights of parents.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“I believe in the idea that creating boundaries at an early age of what is appropriate in our schools — when we are funding our schools — is not hate,” the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Joe Harding (R), said during the vote. “It's actually providing boundaries, and it's fair to our teachers and our school districts to know what we expect.”

But those against Harding’s bill called it a hateful and needless attack on the state’s young LGBTQ+ population, which already faces greater risk of mental illness, self-harm and suicide.

“I’m going to vote down on this bill, and I am going to say ‘gay’ until I am rainbow in the face,” state Rep. Michael Grieco (D) said Thursday.

Pro-LGBTQ+ groups immediately condemned the bill’s passage in the House, calling it a piece of “extreme legislation” that seeks to erase LGBTQ+ people and history from classrooms.

“Despite overwhelming public outrage, polling data underscoring immense unpopularity with voters, and hours of testimony from LGBTQ families, Republican legislators voted to pass the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and ‘Stop WOKE’ Act in the Florida House. If signed into law, these bills will have disastrous impacts on classrooms and workplaces,” the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Florida said in a statement immediately following the vote. “They will turn Florida into a surveillance state and give the government broad license to censor conversations about American history, the origins of racism and injustice, and the existence of LGBTQ people.”

A recent poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida found that 49 percent of Floridians oppose the legislation while only 40 percent support it.

Amit Paley, CEO of the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project, on Thursday said lawmakers in Florida should be more focused on supporting LGBTQ+ students and their families instead of “pitting parents against teachers and erasing the LGBTQ community from public education.”

“When lawmakers treat LGBTQ topics as taboo and brand our community as unfit for the classroom, it only adds to the existing stigma and discrimination, which puts LGBTQ young people at greater risk for bullying, depression, and suicide,” he said.

Harding earlier this week withdrew an amendment that would have required school principals to inform a student’s parents of their sexual orientation within six weeks of learning they were not straight.

In a statement, he had said that “the exaggeration and misrepresentation in reporting about the amendment was a distraction; all the amendment did was create procedures around how, when and how long information was withheld from parents so that there was a clear process and kids knew what to expect.”

"Nothing in the amendment was about outing a student. Rather than battle misinformation related to the amendment, I decided to focus on the primary bill that empowers parents to be engaged in their children’s lives,” he said.

The Florida House also on Thursday passed the "Stop WOKE Act," which would remove lessons about gender identity and race from public schools that may make students feel “discomfort.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Anti-gun activists hit a big target

Remington Outdoor Company’s insurers have agreed to pay $73 million to families of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Never before has a gun company agreed to such a payout. Gun control advocates are energized. They see it as an example of how to take down, or at least radically transform, the gun industry through litigation. For them, it represents the first step in a legal crusade they directly compare to the successful suits filed against Big Tobacco in the 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Racism#Lgbtq#The Florida Senate
WebMD

Biden Administration Stalls on Marijuana Law Reform

Reform of federal marijuana laws has stalled despite President Biden’s campaign promise to decriminalize the drug and polls showing that a majority of Americans supports the idea. The inaction rankles supporters of looser marijuana laws because the idea has support from some Republicans and Democrats. “If someone like myself...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ukranian born KC residents concerned for their family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues,  people all across the world continue to show their support for the Ukrainians, but for many who have family there, the days seem longer and the fear ever so present. “I want people to know that Ukrainian people are hurting. Ukraine is more than […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
News 4 Buffalo

Congressman Jacobs wants to end COVID mandates for Canadians coming to U.S.

(WIVB) — A congressman from Western New York is introducing legislation to end all COVID mandates for Canadians crossing into the U.S. Congressman Chris Jacobs says he is introducing the Northern Border Reopening Act, which would end vaccine mandates for any Canadian traveling, including truck drivers. Jacobs has long advocated for a return to pre-pandemic […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Oklahoma’s Jim Inhofe to resign from the Senate

It was exactly seven years ago tomorrow that the public saw something highly unusual on the floor of the U.S. Senate: a snowball. Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma — at the time, the chair of the committee overseeing environmental policy — presented the snowball to his colleagues, before tossing it to an aide, as part of his case against the climate change. As the Oklahoman saw it, snow in Washington, D.C., in February was evidence that the planet isn’t warming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

489K+
Followers
59K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy