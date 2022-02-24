Prime suspects in massive burglary ring taken into custody

Two prime suspects involved in a massive burglary ring that ranged from Salt Lake to Utah County are now behind bars, thanks to the work of the Unified Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

Josh Corbin, 36, and Charlee Hansen, 26, are now in jail after being arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of burglary and theft. Police said much of the stolen property was taken from newly-built condos in Holladay.

In mid-February, Unified Police recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen property worth over $200,000. Rare stamps, coins, comic books, golf clubs and auto parts were among the items stolen in eight different burglaries.

As detectives were set to serve a search warrant on Corbin's home in West Jordan on Feb. 7, he fled in a pick-up truck with a stolen license plate. Police later found all the stolen items in the home and a storage unit used by Corbin.

A day later, Hansen was taken into custody and interviewed by police, admitting to serving as a lookout during the burglaries. However, Hansen was released shortly after the interview, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Feb. 10, police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car driven by Hansen with Corbin as a passenger, but Hansen "fled at a high rate of speed endangering public safety," police wrote.

Police attempted to stop both suspects Wednesday when they were both seen in a blue Ford F-150, but that proved difficult as well.

“They were actively trying to allude police, but they were able to locate them in an underground parking lot about 21st South and Highland Drive," said UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler.

As officers converged on Corbin and Hansen, the two rammed multiple vehicles, damaging one of the Marshal’s vehicles as well as a UPD vehicle, but were eventually taken into custody.

Corbin, who is already on probation for burglary and theft, now faces several new felonies, including theft of firearms and aggravated assault.

Detectives are cataloging all the merchandise the pair allegedly stole and are trying to get it back to the rightful owners.

Anyone who is a recent burglary victim or believes that items shown on FOX 13 News might be theirs should call UPD at 801-743-7000.