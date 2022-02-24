ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel's report to be published as book

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Jan. 6 House select committee’s report on the Capitol attack will be published as a book once it is completed.

Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishing, announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with The New Yorker to publish “The January 6th Report.”

The book will include the full text of the House committee’s report, in addition to an introduction written by David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker and a Pulitzer Prize winner. It will be available as a paperback and an e-book.

“After months of scrupulous investigation and public hearings, the Select Committee’s report will address the origins of the insurrection, how it was organized and funded, and the role of Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials,” Celadon said in a statement. “The report is expected to be as consequential as the investigations into the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Watergate, and the terrorist attacks of 9/11.”

In a statement, Remnick said the book will present and make sense of “what promises to be an important historical document, the first comprehensive portrait of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.”

While government reports are typically accessible for no charge to the public, both the 9/11 Commission’s report on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack and former special counsel Robert Mueller ’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election were both published as books.

The House voted in June to create the select committee to investigate the attack. Since then, it has subpoenaed at least 82 people and organizations.

Silver Chief
3d ago

How much more money and salaries are we supposed to waste with these political hacks chasing ghosts that doesn’t exist?

Ashley Robbins
3d ago

Joke book? Will it be made into movie? Will proceeds go to citizens? Will it become play? A comedy? Name will be “Keystone Report by Keystone Committee Wasting Taxpayer Money.”

numios bisniss
3d ago

obviously a fiction novel from some of the most prolific frauds in history.

