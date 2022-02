Corolla, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced Sunday that one of the stallions in the herd had to be euthanized. A Facebook post by the fund said the stallion was in his mid-20s and staff had been keeping an eye on him for months because it had become clear to staff and vets that he was nearing the end of his life.

COROLLA, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO