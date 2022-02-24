Police looking to identify 5 people in church vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are working to identify five men who vandalized a church in downtown Charleston.

Several stained-glass windows were shattered along with other damage at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Cooper Street back in December 2021.

In a report, officers said they located three large bricks and rocks on the ground inside the church.

Charleston police, who released images of the men believed to be involved in the crime, ask that anyone who recognizes the individuals or may know about the incident reach out to the Team 1 office at 843-720-3913.

Images provided by Charleston PD

