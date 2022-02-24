ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

Two Franklin Furnace Men Arrested After a Crime Spree in Wheelersburg

By Ross Madison
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imgLP_0eOAKQGH00

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been actively investigating several thefts in the Wheelersburg area, including the theft of vehicles, converters, tools, and guns.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that these thefts started around December 2021 and have been going on throughout February 2022.

The investigation revealed that the vehicles that were stolen were stolen in the same fashion and all recovered from the same location. Several witnesses stated that the suspects were seen in the stolen vehicles, or that the suspects told them that they stole the vehicles.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M, Deputies and Detectives working jointly received information on a possible location of one of the suspects. They responded to 2584 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, which resulted in one of the suspects being detained without incident. Upon further investigation, the location of the second suspect was obtained. Deputies responded to 1105 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, which resulted in the second suspect being detained without incident.

Arrested were Travis Floyd, age 25, of 1657 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace. Floyd has been charged with three (3) counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the 4th degree, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, Breaking & Entering, a felony of the 5th degree, Receiving Stolen Property a felony of the 5th degree, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree. Floyd is being held on a $ 115,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on February 24, 2022.

Also arrested was Burt C. Copley, age 44, of 1105 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Copley has been charged with three (3) counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the 4th degree, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, Breaking & Entering, a felony of the 5th degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 5th degree. Copley will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective John Cart at 740-354-7327. All calls will remain anonymous.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Her Man

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Her ManKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police received a call of a shooting that occurred on Easterling Cemetery Road in Olive Hill. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they determined a male and female subject had been involved in a domestic violence situation and at some point, the male subject was shot one time.
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
SCDNReports

Florida Couple Arrested for Murder

Florida Couple Arrested for MurderFlorida State Police. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday evening in the parking lot of a Sarasota apartment complex.
SARASOTA, FL
SCDNReports

OD at the BP

Officers responded to an overdose at the BP and came to the aid of two people who attempted suicide. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. New Boston Police spotted a vehicle just after midnight that showed up in the system as stolen. They notified Portsmouth PD and followed the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnace#Guns#Breaking Entering#Possession Of Drugs
SCDNReports

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring Gives Court His Jaguar, Rolex, Diamonds, and Gold

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking RingIllustrative photo. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Korey K. Moody, 36, of Youngstown, was sentenced today by Ohio U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent to 12 years in prison after Moody pleaded guilty to leading a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and methamphetamine. Moody was one of nine individuals charged in a fifty-nine-count indictment with drug trafficking in North Eastern Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st Degree

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st DegreeGetty Images. Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted in reference to a pursuit that originated in Gallatin County when the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Owen County.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting Death

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting DeathSCDN Graphics Department. An Indiana State Police investigation into the shooting death of Hanna Cox, 18, Bunker Hill, IN led to the arrest of Jeremiah Smith,18, Peru, IN. Smith is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail facing preliminary criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and pointing a firearm.
BUNKER HILL, IN
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community Leader

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community LeaderScreenshot. An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Muslim community leader. John Wooden Jr. is a man from Franklinton who has been accused of murdering Mohamed Hassan Adam, who was found dead inside a van with multiple gunshot wounds.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Drunken Stepdad Assaults Boy

An intoxicated stepfather injured a boy and CPS removed children from a mom who refused to take a drug test. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just before 3 pm, officers responded to 17th Street and Thomas Avenue for a report of a disturbance between parents and students at the bus stop.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Crash Results in Death of Indiana State Woman

Fatal Crash Claims life of Indiana StateGetty Images. A Greensburg woman was struck and killed this morning on State Road 3 south of Milroy in rural Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before.
GREENSBURG, IN
SCDNReports

Thief Rips Off Restaurant Tip Jar

A crook made off with the tip jar at a local pizza place, and an officer gives a woman a ride to detox. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Purse Thief Hits Aldi. A woman contacted officers just before 7 pm to report a...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Arrest Couple after Drug Investigation

Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple after Drug InvestigationKentucky State Police. A man and woman were arrested after illegal drugs were discovered to be in their possession. During the investigation of a domestic dispute, troopers located illegal drugs and evidence of drug trafficking at a residence on Compton Bottom in the Belfry community of Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed Chase

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed ChaseIndiana State Police. Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped a 1999 silver Honda SUV for speeding on I-65 near the 252 mile-marker, Merrillville, Lake County, Indiana. While speaking with the driver, the driver began to panic and while acting like he was looking for his driver’s license, he placed the SUV into gear and fled.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Teamwork With Indiana State Police Nabs Murder Suspect

At about this same time of day, the Carmel Police Department notified ISP that a suspect wanted in connection with a gruesome murder was traveling southbound on I-65 and entering the Clark County metro area. Sergeant Matt Marshall and Troopers Justin Smith and Dustin Whitaker began observing for the suspect vehicle and soon spotted the vehicle as it passed the 12 mile-marker just north of the Sellersburg exit.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 Seized

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 SeizedIndiana State Police. Vanderburgh County – Thursday night, February 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. The driver was identified as Dalton Keller, 23, of Evansville. While talking to Keller, Trooper Widner observed a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
108K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy