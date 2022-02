I’m just going to say it, this is Xbox’s year, isn’t it? On top of everything else they already had going for themselves, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is undoubtedly going to see so many games brought over to Game Pass, and maybe even old IPs revived. Basically, Xbox users are going to have even more reason to be happy, and there’s almost certainly going to be a whole load of people giving the console a go if they hadn’t already.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO