President Biden announces new sanctions on Russia

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV) -- President Biden announced new sanctions on four more Russian banks in hopes of crippling the Russian economy.

According to President Biden, the "premeditated attack" on Ukraine by Russian forces forced a complete freezing of assets with America and other NATO countries.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences," President Joe Biden said in a press conference.

President Biden restated that the United States "are not, and will not" be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

Forces sent to Europe will be used just to defend NATO allies.

Biden said that the original sanctions have already had an effect on the Russian economy and the Ruble has already plunged to its lowest level ever.

The post President Biden announces new sanctions on Russia appeared first on KION546 .

