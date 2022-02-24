March 2022: Our Pets

Heather from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning so we talked on the phone about Edgar!. This chubby tabby is a big boy, but that just means there's more of him to love! His foster mom says, "We know Edgar loves pets, belly scratches, and lots of attention! He’s a very sweet and social cat. He follows me around the house throughout the day and will lay patiently outside any room I go into. You're in trouble, though–if you open any bag that might sound like kitty treats! (so far he’s been fooled by: a bag of hard-boiled eggs, a bag of gummy bears and a zip-top bag of cheese) He will immediately assume you're going to give him a treat! Also forget the cat bed, the condo, the cat tree, and the hammock. Edgar finds it most comfortable to lounge on the coffee table, thank you very much!"

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO