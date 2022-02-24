ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

March 2022: Our Pets

By Washingtonian Staff
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page describes the contents of an issue of...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

Pet of the Week

Maya is a 5-year-old, large-sized gray American pit bull terrier mix. Maya is a sweetheart; she would be an ideal pet for a family looking for a fun adventure buddy to include in their life. She loves to spend time outdoors being active and playing, going for walks, hikes, swimming and also playing fetch.
WENATCHEE, WA
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Taking care of periodontal disease in our cats

KEARNEY, Neb. — What happens if we don't take care of periodontal disease in our cats?. Dr. Pao Beebout with the Hilltop Pet Clinic explains. "The usual problems that owners notice at home that immediately make us think of going straight to dental disease or assess the oral cavity is decrease appetite, drooling, pawing at their mouth like, you know, something's uncomfortable or being a little head shy but a lot of cats don't like to show pain."
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washingtonian
QuadCities.com

Meet Jake, Our Latest Illinois Pet Of The Month!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 W. 2nd Avenue Milan, IL. Hours of operation are: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., & Sat. from noon to 4:00 pm and closed on Sun., & Tues.
MILAN, IL
KWQC

Annual ‘Mardi Paws’ party helping shelter pets set for March 5 at RME

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Humane Society of Scott County is excited to invite animal lovers to one of their largest fundraisers of the year: Mardi Paws. The Mardi Gras-inspired celebration raises important money to support homeless pets. This year’s in-person event will happen at River Music Experience on March 5 from 7-10 pm.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Washingtonian.com

10 Cool Art Galleries Around the DC Area

One of the area’s more diverse galleries shows work as varied as abstract sculptures, impressionist paintings, and landscape photography by local, national, and internationally renowned artists. 2. The Fridge. 516½ Eighth St., SE. The hip Eastern Market gallery focuses on street art and hosts graffiti workshops every Sunday.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Washingtonian.com

These Art Matchmakers Can Help You Find Just the Right Piece

If you want to become an art collector but don’t know where to start, or you just can’t figure out what to hang on a particularly tricky wall, you might consider enlisting an art consultant. Unfortunately, in Washington, it’s an industry in which many pros focus on finding art for corporate spaces. Here are a couple who work with actual homeowners.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

DC’s Messy Bald Eagle Family Is Expecting

It’s been several long years since DC’s celebrity bald eagles laid eggs. That finally changed late last week. Any new eaglets that arrive will follow some reality-show-worthy events in the nest at the US National Arboretum. (DC eagles are notorious for drama.) As Valentine’s Day 2021 approached, the eagles, Mr. President and the First Lady, had spent seven years together. But First Lady left on the holiday for romance, just as a younger eagle came to town—Lotus, aka Lady of the United States. Lotus swooped in, claiming broken-hearted Mr. President as her sweetheart and making herself at home. Less than 24 hours after the departure of his longtime ex-lover, Mr. President was seen cuddling and intimately sharing food with the new talent. Now that’s a quick turnaround!
ANIMALS
WATE

Cholula is the sweetest pup as our Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this episode of Pet of the Week the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley shares Cholula. Although her namesake is spicy, she is the sweetest girl that you will ever meet. Cholula is still a puppy herself but has had quite the life, having...
PETS
Washingtonian.com

7 Burning Questions for Gordon Ramsay on the Opening of Hell’s Kitchen DC

British celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is bringing a third US location of his flashy, reality show-inspired restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen, to the Wharf later this year. Washington Business Journal broke the news earlier this month, based on plans submitted by Gordon Ramsay North America. But the hospitality...
WASHINGTON, DC
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
100.5 The River

Edgar is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

Heather from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning so we talked on the phone about Edgar!. This chubby tabby is a big boy, but that just means there's more of him to love! His foster mom says, "We know Edgar loves pets, belly scratches, and lots of attention! He’s a very sweet and social cat. He follows me around the house throughout the day and will lay patiently outside any room I go into. You're in trouble, though–if you open any bag that might sound like kitty treats! (so far he’s been fooled by: a bag of hard-boiled eggs, a bag of gummy bears and a zip-top bag of cheese) He will immediately assume you're going to give him a treat! Also forget the cat bed, the condo, the cat tree, and the hammock. Edgar finds it most comfortable to lounge on the coffee table, thank you very much!"
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Illinois Pets Of The Week… Rose And Jam!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The little ladies are growing up at the shelter and we need help finding them a forever home together. The...
MILAN, IL
Washingtonian.com

Inside Five DC-Area Working Art Studios

Though it’s not always obvious where to find them, Washington is full of working art studios. Here are a few spots where many artists create under one roof. Some have public hours; others are by appointment only. All are excellent places to support the local scene and procure one-of-a-kind pieces.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Media

Our Town America Returns to Coral Springs March 11-13

Local band, The Sound Lizards, perform on Saturday night. Carnival rides, illustrious prizes, and the irresistible scent of funnel cakes are back in town. Since 1979, Our Town America has been a part of the Coral Springs community. The three-day arts, entertainment, and business festival begins Friday, March 11, from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, March 12 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy