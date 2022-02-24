ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man With Keloid Scars That Cover Most of Body Denied Surgery by Insurance

By Alexandra Schonfeld
 3 days ago
Experts have said they don't entirely know what causes these scars but most agree it's a "dysfunction in the wound-healing...

Comments

Lynda Hendren
1d ago

My scars keloid and it sucks. The only one that really bothers me is the one from my knee replacement. It is really tight and pulls when I bend my knee, causing decreased ROM. Insurance should cover for this, as it is more about functionality and quality of life, than appearance.

Donna Duncan
1d ago

insurance is cruel. may he be blessed to recurve the help he needs. this is not quality of life. it's suffering

Maureen Molina
1d ago

if these keloids are affecting his ability to work he needs to apply for disability. the mental ramifications of his keloids must be debilitating. I would suggest that he contact ocial security disability immediately. He sounds like a good candidate to me.

#Keloid#Insurance#Scarring
