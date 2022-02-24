Man With Keloid Scars That Cover Most of Body Denied Surgery by Insurance

A year-old story about a New England man getting both his legs amputated has cropped up again after a fictional portrayal of the incident went viral on YouTube. In 2021 it was revealed that a 19-year-old man only identified as JC lost his legs and parts of his fingers after eating leftover rice, chicken, and lo mein, ultimately leading him to multiple organ failure, WFLA reports. The new video, above, comes from the channel Chubbyemu, where a licensed medical provider called Dr. Bernard makes “medical videos, telling stories in medicine.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO