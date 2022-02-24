With selection of architect, Doleman Museum one step closer to new home

Doleman Black Heritage Museum cleared another hurdle this month in its quest to renovate a Pennsylvania Avenue building for its permanent home.

Pending contract approval from city officials and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the museum's board has selected Travis Price Architects of Washington, D.C., to develop an architectural/engineering plan and design for its future home at 465 Pennsylvania Ave., in the former Coca-Cola Bottling building.

According to a news release from Projects Director Alesia Parson, a Community Legacy grant, awarded to Hagerstown from the Department of Housing and Community Development, will pay for the work through a sub-recipient agreement between the museum and the city government.

In a unanimous vote, the museum board tentatively awarded the contract to Travis Price Architects on Feb. 15, pending the further approvals.

Parson told The Herald-Mail that in choosing Travis Price, the board was looking for a "one-stop shop" to oversee both design and construction.

She said the board is allowing eight months to a year for design and planning. But there's no timeline yet for construction to be completed.

"At this moment in time, everything is predicated on a pandemic," she said. "For materials, logistics for materials, services and goods … the construction industry has been greatly impacted. So we're taking it step by step."

Fundraising and grant-writing for the museum continues in the meantime. The museum, however, opened in 2019 in temporary space leased from Washington County government at 33-35 W. Washington St.

"We do know that once we begin the construction phase, phase one of construction, it will move pretty quickly because we are going to be continually in that writing-grant mode, fundraising mode," Parson said.

Parson served on the Hagerstown City Council when the children of Charles and Marguerite Doleman sought the city's aid in establishing a nonprofit organization to preserve their parents' collection of artifacts related to Black history. After leaving office, she got fully involved.

She remembers visiting the Doleman home to see Mrs. Doleman's collection when she was growing up, because that "was the Black history museum at the time," she said. "It was the field trip of the Sunday School class. It was the field trip of the recreation center."

And because of that, Parson said, her generation knew the stories of the city's Black community — and the importance of those stories.

Her dream is to fulfill the vision of the Doleman family to have "a standalone, state-of-the-art, Black heritage museum within the quarters of the Jonathan Street Community" that will "bridge the gap" for people who don't know the stories she learned in the Doleman home.

"They don't know that this rich history exists," she said.

That history includes entrepreneurs, civic leaders and athletes from the Jonathan Street community who made the neighborhood self-sufficient during a time when white residents were leaving the neighborhood, and its Black residents' options were limited by "sundown" restrictions designed to curb their night-time activities.

The community grew around the need for life-sustaining businesses and rallied together to deal with challenges, she said. And those are the stories she hopes the museum will help younger generations learn.

"One of the sad things that we found with the Doleman Black Heritage Museum was when we had our mobile exhibit … I realized that a lot of these kids sitting in there are children of people from my generation. And it surprised me how little they knew about local history; how little they know about the fact that they're able to live anywhere in the city because a group of people fought for that right."

With the city's assistance, the museum bought the former Coca-Cola bottling plant for $120,000 in 2019 to provide a permanent home, The Herald-Mail reported at the time. The city made a $12,000 deposit and finalized a plan to redirect about $108,000 to make the purchase possible.

Other architectural firms considered included Washington-based Quinn Evans Architects, Bushey Feight Morin Architects of Hagerstown and GWWO Architects of Baltimore.

For more information on the Doleman Black Heritage Museum, including opening hours at its current location, visit the website at dolemanblackheritagemuseum.org , go to its Facebook page or call 301-797-5019.

