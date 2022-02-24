ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Goes Off-Duty in Tights and Skirt Look With Chunky Below-the-Knee Boots in Milan

By Jacorey Moon
 3 days ago
Bella Hadid dresses casually for Milan Fashion Week. The model was spotted while out and about during MFW with her boyfriend Marc Kalman . The two were leaving the Max Mara show that had just taken place earlier and featured a minimal makeup’d Hadid.

For the outfit, Hadid opted for a plaid black and white wrap that had a thick black outline and a flowy disposition. Underneath, she wore a white slouchy t-shirt that unified her look while adding a comfy element. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black drawstring shorts that were baggy and incorporated a wool-type material.

As for accessories, she donned a pair of black tights under her shorts for a streamlined feel, and Hadid had a black sweater tied around her neck paired with black rectangular sunglasses and a shiny hair clip pinned to the sweater. She carried a black leather handbag that had the brand’s iconic double “C’ logo etched in gold on the outside of the piece.

To ground everything, Hadid popped on a pair of tall black leather combat boots that encompassed a slightly thick sole and a round-toe silhouette.

When it comes to Hadid’s sartorial tastes, she tends to choose trendy and modern pieces that are uber-stylish or casual in nature. For example, we’ve recently seen her wear a multicolored knit sweater , black trousers and chunky boots for a look that focused on color.

When Hadid graces red carpets, she has a penchant for wearing beautiful creations from brands like Schiaparelli, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nensi Dojaka and Roberto Cavalli.

Bella is well-versed in the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for luxury houses like Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, DKNY and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution.

Comments / 0

