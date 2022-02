Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is expanding its leadership ranks. The board of directors has named Richard Meyers, who currently serves as the president and science director, its new chief scientific officer and president emeritus. Neil Lamb, vice president for educational outreach, will serve as the new president of the institute. These executive changes go into effect on July 1.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO