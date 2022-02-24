ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Louisiana principal arrested on theft charge

By Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

The principal of West St. Mary High School faces a theft charge after he was arrested by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies this morning.

Dave Reed
3d ago

I don't know anybody honest in Louisiana. From governor of the 30s till today. You people have no shame or even cognizant of honesty. Hang your heads ripping employees off, taking advantage of the old. And hard pressed to find a real police officer, since all courts are bought and paid for. If you wear the robe I expect you to be honorable and perfect. if you are not recuse yourselves and ask for forgiveness.

