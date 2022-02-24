Louisiana principal arrested on theft charge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien is the first Black female pilot in the Louisiana Army National Guard. “It definitely still feels surreal to me because it happened in 2021,” said Julien. “2021 and we are still talking about a first in aviation.” When she’s not training to save the world, she’s […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO