Somatus Inc. has raised a massive $325 million funding round, the latest in a series of raises for the McLean health startup looking to improve kidney care in the U.S. The round was led by Boston investment firm Wellington Management, and other new investors RA Capital Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., also both of Boston, and GIC of Singapore also participated. Existing investors Flare Capital Partners and Optum Ventures, both of Boston; Northern Virginia’s Inova Health System and Longitude Capital of Menlo Park, California also contributed.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO