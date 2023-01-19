Daily Quordle #361 — answers and hints for Friday, January 20

Given that Quordle is like Wordle but a lot harder, we do not judge anyone searching for the daily Quordle answers for game #361. Or rather 'answers' plural, as Quordle has four solutions to find each day.

If you've not played it yet, you should — it offers four times the fun of the original viral word game. But it's arguably more than four times as difficult, as you only have nine guesses to find the quartet of words. (Sometimes, today's Wordle answer is harder.)

Like Wordle, it also resets each day, so if you miss one game you'll have no way of knowing what the previous daily Quordle answers were. Well, unless you bookmark this page, in which case you'll be able to check today's Quordle answers at your leisure, as I'll be updating it each morning.

But be warned: Spoilers lie ahead for game #361 so only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers! And please don't use this page to cheat and pretend to others that you got it right when you didn't really. That would be a misuse of our hard work.

Today's Quordle hints, game #361, Friday, January 20

Before we get on to today's Quordle answers, we'll give you a few hints to guide you in the right direction. We'll give you three starter clues, then one big hint at the end. And after that we'll tell you the answers, promise.

So, here are your starter clues:

Four out of the five vowels are used.*

One answer has a double letter.

Three answers begin with a consonant.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

The daily Quordle answers for game #361 are quite tricky, but here's another clue to give you an advantage with one of them: One of the Quordle answers may rub you the wrong way.

Still stuck? Then let's move on to the answers.

Today's Quordle answers, game #361, Friday, January 20

(Image credit: Quordle)

So, what are today's Quordle answers for game #361?

I won't make you wait any longer — here you go:

ANNEX

TRACK

CHAFE

MOVIE

The daily Quordle answers for the game #361 gave me a bit of trouble, taking me right to the edge for a score of 3-4-7-9.

As usual, I began with two start words: RAISE and COUNT. They have all five vowels and five of the most common consonants.

I first tackled the bottom left square, which had two green and one yellow letter. I figured the 'A' anchored the word in the middle, so the 'C' had to pair with another consonant. That was likely 'L' or 'H,' so I started thinking of ideas. The one that immediately came to mind was CHAFE, which turned out to be right.

That confirmed the position of 'A' in the upper right corner, allowing me to quickly rearrange the letters into the correct solution: TRACK.

With four yellow letters in the top left box, I headed there next. Since I still hadn't tried an 'L,' I wanted to try a word with it. I guessed LADEN, though that made the mistake of using the 'A' in an eliminated position.

Taking a break from that puzzle, I moved down to the bottom right square. It seemed the 'I' had to go in fourth position for an 'IE' ending. Oddly, the first word that popped in my head was BOGIE. It was wrong, though confirmed my initial thought. I next entered MOVIE and was relieved to see it turn all green.

Finally, I moved back to the top left box. I suspected the word started with 'A,' and after perusing the remaining letters, guessed APNEA. While incorrect, it gave me enough info answer ANNEX in the last round.

With that, I had all the four answers. Hopefully, you could solve it too.

Previous Quordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Quordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Quordle #360: CRYPT, POPPY, POISE, FLESH

Quordle #359: SHEER, DRIER, ROWER, CINCH

Quordle #358: STIFF, PHOTO, DATUM, FRISK

Quordle #357: CRANK, JOKER, LASSO, TOOTH

Quordle #356: CRAWL, GROIN, GLIDE, POLKA

Quordle #355: BUSHY, WORRY, PATIO, SHAVE

Quordle #354: REEDY, VOICE, CURVE, START

Quordle #353: VOCAL, PRESS, GUSTO, DECAL

Quordle #352: PLANK, SHONE, ARTSY, CLICK

Quordle #351: TAPER, MOODY, CHILI, SWILL

Quordle #350: AIDER, RIPEN, VISTA, WHEEL

Quordle #349: SHARE, VAPID, OUGHT, HERON

Quordle #348: CANDY, PRIVY, NINTH, DRIER

Quordle #347: NURSE, LEARN, BITTY, CRUDE

Quordle #346 SUAVE, PASTY, BYLAW, BLINK

Quordle #345: HARSH, SHORT, KAPPA, SOBER

Quordle #344: HARSH, LADEN, SLYLY, RATIO

Quordle #343: SURLY, TOUCH, SORRY, WREAK

Quordle #342: SEIZE, ABASE, ETHOS, VALID

Quordle #341: SHEEP, HERON, PLACE, DANDY

What else should I know about Quordle?

Quordle is one of the many Wordle clones to have arrived in the wake of Wordle's huge success. It's essentially the same game, but you play four versions of it simultaneously and have nine attempts to guess all the answers.

The letters behave as they do in Wordle, turning green if they're in the right place, yellow if they're in the word but in the wrong location, and gray if they're not included in the answer at all.

A nice extra is that though there's only set puzzle per day, a practice mode is also included. And you might well need it, because it's pretty difficult.

If Quordle is too tough for you, you might prefer something in our list of the best Wordle alternatives , but if you want an even more stressful test then we'd recommend either Squabble or Octordle.

We also like the new Heardle, which is like Wordle for pop music , plus the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle , the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler , among others.

But the original is still the best, so don't forget to also check our the best Wordle start words and to look at today's Wordle answer if you won't get a chance to play.