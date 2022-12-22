Daily Quordle #333 — answers and hints for Friday, December 23

Editor's note: Today's Quordle answer is going on break until Jan. 3.

Given that Quordle is like Wordle but a lot harder, we do not judge anyone searching for the daily Quordle answers for game #333. Or rather 'answers' plural, as Quordle has four solutions to find each day.

If you've not played it yet, you should — it offers four times the fun of the original viral word game. But it's arguably more than four times as difficult, as you only have nine guesses to find the quartet of words. (Sometimes, today's Wordle answer is harder.)

Like Wordle, it also resets each day, so if you miss one game you'll have no way of knowing what the previous daily Quordle answers were. Well, unless you bookmark this page, in which case you'll be able to check today's Quordle answers at your leisure, as I'll be updating it each morning.

But be warned: Spoilers lie ahead for game #333 so only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers! And please don't use this page to cheat and pretend to others that you got it right when you didn't really. That would be a misuse of our hard work.

Today's Quordle hints, game #333, Friday, December 23

Before we get on to today's Quordle answers, we'll give you a few hints to guide you in the right direction. We'll give you three starter clues, then one big hint at the end. And after that we'll tell you the answers, promise.

So, here are your starter clues:

Three of the five vowels are used.*

Three answers have a repeated letter.

One answer begins with a vowel.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

The daily Quordle answers for game #333 are quite tricky, but here's another clue to give you an advantage with one of them: One of today's Quordle answers might make you lose awareness for a time.

Still stuck? Then let's move on to the answers.

Today's Quordle answers, game #333, Friday, December 23

(Image credit: Quordle)

So, what are today's Quordle answers for game #333?

I won't make you wait any longer — here you go:

PUPAL

UNDUE

FUGUE

GRAPH

The daily Quordle answers for the game #333 were tricky, but a little luck helped me solve it in 4-5-7-8.

As usual, I began with two start words, RAISE and COUNT. They have all five vowels and five of the most common consonants.

They didn't give me a ton of info today. First, I tackled the top right square, which had two yellow letters and a final green 'E.' I decided to try a word with the very common consonant 'L,' so entered LUNGE. It wasn't correct, but gave me a 'G' in two other puzzles. It also eliminated two more positions of the 'U' and 'N,' so I tried UNDUE and it was right.

That also gave me a second 'U' in the bottom left box. I quickly realized the answer must be FUGUE.

In the bottom right square, I figured the word started with 'GRA,' so I went with GRAVY to try the final 'Y.' It wasn't right, but I was about the 'GRA.' Looking at the available letters, I solved it with GRAPH.

That gave me a 'P' in the upper left puzzle. With four letters, I only had to do a bit of rearranging to get PUPAL.

With that, I had all four answers. Hopefully, you got them all, too.

Previous Quordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Quordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Quordle #332: INERT, HUNCH, OUGHT, UNDER

Quordle #331: PIPER, WIGHT, CHEEK, VIGOR

Quordle #330: ALBUM, GHOUL, LOOPY, STUMP

Quordle #329: GEESE, SEIZE, BEGAT, MINER

Quordle #328: SUNNY, DROSS, SPARK, CHOKE

Quordle #327: SHEIK, VIOLA, LEGAL, ITCHY

Quordle #326: QUEEN, BEGET, LEASE, QUAKE

Quordle #325: AGILE, DETER, ADMIT, VALID

Quordle #324: JIFFY, THETA, SCAMP, ACTOR

Quordle #323: AUDIT, SKULL, TYING, GONER

Quordle #322: TITAN, YEAST, CANON, LEAKY

Quordle #321: SASSY, TOKEN, PRISM, REVUE

Quordle #320: CHOCK, BRIAR, DROVE, FIBER

Quordle #319: GOLEM, SPIRE, JOKER, OPTIC

Quordle #318: PROVE, BLISS, AWARD, OFFER

Quordle #317: STEAK, CASTE, PETAL, COWER

Quordle #316: FIXER, CARAT, TOTAL, TUNIC

Quordle #315: MERCY, POPPY, TESTY, DRYLY

Quordle #314: NASAL, CREPT, PRONG, HURRY

Quordle #313: SNOWY, IMBUE, OCTET, GROUP

Quordle #312: ALOFT, PRICE, SLYLY, HITCH

What else should I know about Quordle?

Quordle is one of the many Wordle clones to have arrived in the wake of Wordle's huge success. It's essentially the same game, but you play four versions of it simultaneously and have nine attempts to guess all the answers.

The letters behave as they do in Wordle, turning green if they're in the right place, yellow if they're in the word but in the wrong location, and gray if they're not included in the answer at all.

A nice extra is that though there's only set puzzle per day, a practice mode is also included. And you might well need it, because it's pretty difficult.

If Quordle is too tough for you, you might prefer something in our list of the best Wordle alternatives , but if you want an even more stressful test then we'd recommend either Squabble or Octordle.

We also like the new Heardle, which is like Wordle for pop music , plus the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle , the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler , among others.

But the original is still the best, so don't forget to also check our the best Wordle start words and to look at today's Wordle answer if you won't get a chance to play.