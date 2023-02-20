Daily Quordle #392 — answers and hints for Tuesday, February 21

Given that Quordle is like Wordle but a lot harder, we do not judge anyone searching for the daily Quordle answers for game #393. Or rather 'answers' plural, as Quordle has four solutions to find each day.

If you've not played it yet, you should — it offers four times the fun of the original viral word game. But it's arguably more than four times as difficult, as you only have nine guesses to find the quartet of words. (Sometimes, today's Wordle answer is harder.)

Like Wordle, it also resets each day, so if you miss one game you'll have no way of knowing what the previous daily Quordle answers were. Well, unless you bookmark this page, in which case you'll be able to check today's Quordle answers at your leisure, as I'll be updating it each morning.

Quordle just got acquired by Merriam-Webster and could get some new features. We will keep you posted right here if the company makes any changes to the game.

Be warned: Spoilers lie ahead for game #393 so only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers! And please don't use this page to cheat and pretend to others that you got it right when you didn't really. That would be a misuse of our hard work.

Today's Quordle hints, game #393, Tuesday, February 21

Before we get on to today's Quordle answers, we'll give you a few hints to guide you in the right direction. We'll give you three starter clues, then one big hint at the end. And after that we'll tell you the answers, promise.

So, here are your starter clues:

All five of the vowels are used.*

Two answers have a double letter.

Two answers begin and end with the same letter.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Here's another clue to give you an advantage: One of the Quordle answers has real panache.

Still stuck? Then let's move on to the answers.

Today's Quordle answers, game #393, Tuesday, February 21

(Image credit: Quordle)

So, what are today's Quordle answers for game #393?

I won't make you wait any longer — here you go:

EXIST

FLAIR

TAROT

TRUST

Kelly here, back to give this week's Quordle answers. Today's Quordle was a fairly standard game, and I was able to achieve a respectable score of 4-5-6-8.

As usual, I began with two start words: RAISE and COUNT. They contain all five vowels and five of the most common consonants.

They gave me a good amount of information today. The top left square had three green letters and one yellow, which led me to guess HEIST. It wasn't right, but it quickly led me to get EXIST on the next turn.

I moved to the bottom right box, which also had three greens and one yellow. With the 'R' having to be in second position, it was a no-brainer to answer TRUST.

That gave me a second beginning 'T' in the bottom left puzzle. With all five letters revealed, I rearranged them into the solution: TAROT.

Finally, I tackled the top right square. By then, I knew the 'R' had to go in the fifth slot. I figured the word ended in 'AIR.' After looking at the remaining letters, I decided to try FLAIR and it was right.

With that, I had all four answers. Hopefully, you got them all, too.

Previous Quordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Quordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Quordle #392: LOYAL, CAMEL, ODDLY, QUITE

Quordle #391: CLEAT, BLESS, TODAY, CONCH

Quordle #390: PROSE, LEACH, FLUTE, FOLIO

Quordle #389: CLIFF, FREAK, MOUTH, TROOP

Quordle #388: CLEAT, CHUNK, SNARE, TURBO

Quordle #387: REBUT, SHIRT, CLASH, SCAMP

Quordle #386: AMONG, GULCH, HALVE, OUTGO

Quordle #385: WOOER, STATE, FERAL, STRIP

Quordle #384: PLUMP, DRYLY, BASIL, TEASE

Quordle #383: SWAMI, DOGMA, SIEVE, BOUND

Quordle #382: TURBO, STRAY, FRILL, CLOWN

Quordle #381: BADLY, LUNGE, GAUDY, GAZER

Quordle #380: PINEY, OXIDE, NANNY, SIGHT

Quordle #379: PINEY OXIDE, NANNY, SIGHT

Quordle #378: SHONE, WRIST, CHILI, CANOE

Quordle #377: HONEY, POUTY, PRICE, PRANK

Quordle #376: ERASE, BORNE, SLING, BROOD

Quordle #375: OFFER, HORDE, STEIN, SHEAR

Quordle #374: WINCH, HAVOC, AMUSE, DEPOT

Quordle #373: THICK, NINTH, AVIAN, EXCEL

What else should I know about Quordle?

Quordle is one of the many Wordle clones to have arrived in the wake of Wordle's huge success. It's essentially the same game, but you play four versions of it simultaneously and have nine attempts to guess all the answers.

The letters behave as they do in Wordle, turning green if they're in the right place, yellow if they're in the word but in the wrong location, and gray if they're not included in the answer at all.

A nice extra is that though there's only set puzzle per day, a practice mode is also included. And you might well need it, because it's pretty difficult.

If Quordle is too tough for you, you might prefer something in our list of the best Wordle alternatives , but if you want an even more stressful test then we'd recommend either Squabble or Octordle.

We also like the new Heardle, which is like Wordle for pop music , plus the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle , the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler , among others.

But the original is still the best, so don't forget to also check our the best Wordle start words and to look at today's Wordle answer if you won't get a chance to play.