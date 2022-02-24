ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Patrick Mullins looking forward to Facile Vega – and American Mike showdown

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
A Willie Mullins-trained showdown with American Mike in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper is a prospect that is exciting Patrick Mullins.

Mullins junior is set to partner Facile Vega, a son of the brilliant racemare Quevega who has looked spectacular in his two starts so far, most recently at the Dublin Racing Festival, while Redemption Day is another highly-regarded challenger for the Mullins team.

But while Facile Vega is odds-on for the March 16 showpiece, fellow crack amateur Jamie Codd has hardly been able to contain his enthusiasm for the Gordon Elliott-trained American Mike, also unbeaten in his two bumpers.

“Facile Vega obviously has the best track form, but Redemption Day mirrors everything he does at home and I think James’s Gate has a lot of improvement in him so there are plenty of good spares there,” said Mullins, who is assistant to his father.

“I think Willie’s record is usually that the favourite gets beat and one of the other ones comes and beats him! It would be nice to get a third victory in the race as I think Ruby (Walsh) has three so it would be great to equal him.

“It’s going to be an excellent race and Jamie is unusually bullish about American Mike so it will be good to go head-to-head with him up the hill.”

On the pressure of preparing for the Festival, Mullins added: “The Lord Bagenal (local pub) is definitely a huge help and we’re all very thankful that it’s back open!

“My father has been at that pinnacle now for a few years and I think my mother is very good at humouring him and we know when to walk out of the kitchen and when to be in the kitchen, so we’ve all adapted well I think.”

newschain

Flame Bearer shines brightest for Pat and Jack Doyle

Flame Bearer continued his progression at Naas when taking the Grade Two BetVictor Novice Hurdle in convincing style. The Pat Doyle-trained seven-year-old was a maiden winner last time out and stepped up in class as one of a field of five for the contest, starting as the evens favourite under Doyle’s son, Jack.
SPORTS
newschain

Botox Has pays Josh Moore back with big-race victory at Fontwell

It has been a long road back for Josh Moore following two spinal injuries sustained at Plumpton in October. That fall came aboard Botox Has, who redeemed himself when carrying the son of trainer Gary Moore to success in Fontwell’s biggest race of the season, the Royal Equestrian Bedding and Manor Elite Horsebox National Spirit Hurdle.
SPORTS
newschain

Supreme wildcard Bring On The Night makes winning start for Mullins

Willie Mullins added extra spice to an already fascinating Supreme Novices’ Hurdle picture as Bring On The Night made a winning start to his jumping career at Naas. The Cheltenham Festival opener is shaping up to be the race of the week at the big meeting, featuring as it does Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill and Jonbon plus the Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo among many others.
ANIMALS
Person
Gordon Elliott
Person
James
Person
Patrick Mullins
