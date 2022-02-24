ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on how to protect those smartphones from the cold

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
With frigid temps this week in Denver, Cole Hamer with AT&T has some easy ways to protect your expensive mobile devices from the cold.

Our phones and tablets may not be top of mind when the weather gets cold, but those temperatures really can wreak havoc, especially draining the battery a lot faster. However, if your phone is exposed to the cold for a long period of time, it can make all parts of the phone more brittle. The screen can crack much easier and then condensation can from inside the screen which then can mess with the screen and make it look cloudy.

Hamer’s tip is to limit the exposure of the phone to the severe cold. However, if your out for a day of skiing or snowboarding, try to keep your phone in a pocket or a purse and don’t leave it in the car all day and definitely not overnight.

What do you do if your phone still gets exposed to the cold for longer than we’d like? Hamer says the best advice is to turn off and leave it off until it has warmed up. If you let the phone adapt back to an indoor temperature before turning it back on, you’ll avoid that condensation issue.

