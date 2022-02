Russia invaded Ukraine early this morning with massive explosions and gunfire heard across the country. Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainian military forces to lay down their arms claiming he doesn’t want to occupy the country, he just wants to demilitarize it. In response, President Biden has said that the world will hold Russia accountable and condemned what he called “the unprovoked and unjustified attack.” He’ll be speaking with western Allies this morning. He plans to address the nation this afternoon about the actions that the United States and our allies will be taking against Russia.

