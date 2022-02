Jana Kramer couldn't be happier with boyfriend Ian Schinelli — but she isn't rushing to the altar any time soon. The country singer-songwriter opens up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the single dad and Navy SEAL reserve member, and explains that she's taking her time with her latest love. "It's going good, but it's very hard to be in a healthy relationship outside of a toxic relationship," Kramer shares about moving on after she and husband Mike Caussin split in April after nearly six years of marriage. "I'm just trying to relearn things and he's very patient."

