9 ways to help Ukrainians amid Russia crisis

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, despite calls for peace from the United Nations. While the U.S. and its allies are preparing to respond , there are ways that you can help Ukrainians who are now under a state of emergency.

Here are nine organizations you can support that are working to aid Ukrainians.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is an independent organization that provides medical care where it’s needed most. Its team in Ukraine is working to help residents access needed health care as well as train the country’s doctors and nurses to provide medical treatment.

For more information and how to help, click here .

International Committee of the Red Cross

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the ongoing conflict. This week, the agency has been working to provide water to those in Dokuchaevsk and Donetsk, President Peter Maurer said in a statement .

You can make a monetary donation to the Red Cross’ efforts in Ukraine by clicking here .

Nova Ukraine

A non-profit based in Palo Alto, California, Nova Ukraine aims to raise awareness about Ukraine in the U.S. and worldwide. They also provide humanitarian aid to those in need in Ukraine, as well as support toward efforts to “build a strong civil society, to reform its educational system, and to eliminate corruption.”

Where will Ukrainian refugees go?

If you live near Palo Alto, Nova Ukraine is looking for volunteers . If you’d like to send a monetary donation, click here for details.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Based in Nevada, Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a nonprofit organization working to provide aid to the people of Ukraine “in support of their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Its website lists various ways to help the organization, which can be found here .

Ukraine Crisis Media Center

The non-governmental organization based in Kyiv, the Ukraine Crisis Media Center launched in 2014 when Russia occupied Crimea. The group aims to “promote the development of a self-sufficient Ukrainian state and society.”

Continuing coverage of the Ukraine crisis

The Ukraine Crisis Media Center offers tips on how to help Ukraine during this crisis.

UNHCR

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, mandates aid and protects those displaced by violence. The agency says nearly three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year. Click here to donate to the UNHCR’s donation fund for Ukraine.

UNICEF

UNICEF, or the United Nations Children’s Fund, is a UN agency that oversees providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world. UNICEF is working to provide safe water and other necessities, as well as ensuring there is immediate help for children and families in need.

For more details about UNICEF and to make a donation, click here .

United Help Ukraine

This nonprofit, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, works to help those on the front lines protecting Ukraine, along with families of those who have been wounded or killed, and those who have had to leave their home. To do so, United Help Ukraine focuses on fundraising events and raising awareness of the Ukraine crisis.

For more information and how to help, click here .

Voices of Children

This organization helps children impacted by war in eastern Ukraine. According to its website, Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to affected children. Here’s how you can help .

Before donating to any charity, you may want to review the receiving organization on charity watchdog groups like Charity Navigator , Charity Watch or GuideStar , or by checking with the Better Business Bureau . Experts also recommend reviewing the organization’s financial reports for transparency and how much of your donation goes toward the charity’s mission.

