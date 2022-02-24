ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

On-duty Raleigh police officer sold cocaine to informant, feds say

By Michael Prunka, Jeff Reeves
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNIrI_0eOADJrh00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was on duty when he sold cocaine to an informant during a federal investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez was taken into custody by DEA agents Wednesday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

Rodriguez’s arrest came after Raleigh police received info from confidential sources in late 2021 that Rodriguez was distributing drugs in Raleigh, Easley said referencing a criminal complaint.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said RPD contacted federal investigators “swiftly” after receiving information pertaining to Rodriguez.

On Jan. 24, Rodriguez was on duty when he drove to meet who he thought was someone wanting to buy drugs.

Easley said Rodriguez was in his uniform with his department-issued firearm and in his patrol vehicle when he arrived at the meeting, federal officials said.

At the meeting, an informant gave Rodriguez $2,600 for a substance that was later confirmed to be cocaine, Easley said.

He was charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to the cocaine charge, Easley said.

Rodriguez is a field operations division officer with Raleigh police. Chief Estella Patterson said he is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the federal investigation.

Easley wouldn’t confirm if more arrests were expected but said the investigation is ongoing.

An internal memo sent to the Department by Patterson said Rodriguez was arrested in an investigation led by the DEA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

18-year-old accused of killing grandfather in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including murder in the death of his grandfather Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. Police responded to the 600 block of Glasgow Road around noon to assist a medic call for service. Upon arrival, officers found Horace Cook, 66, suffering from an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Feds#Dea#Informant#Rpd#Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Eden church burns down, police begin arson investigation

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police say they are investigating a church fire as arson. On Nov. 14, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded to the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire. Arriving firefighters found the […]
EDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

NTSB: No distress call made before Carteret County plane crash

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast with eight people on board did not issue a distress call before the crash. The report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just off the Carteret County […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy