The women's college basketball world received seismic news Thursday evening when UConn announced that reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to game play, and will suit up for the seventh-ranked Huskies on Friday when they take on St. John's. Bueckers has missed the previous 19 games after suffering an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 5, which she underwent surgery to repair the following week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO