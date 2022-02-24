ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 From 50X Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

The Florida Lottery announced that Derrick Watson, 50, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Watson purchased his winning ticket from Quick Way Food Store, located at 1422 Huron Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH , launched in January 2022 and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

The Free Press - TFP

