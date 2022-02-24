ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Benzino Apologizes For Spilling The Tea On Coi Leray And Nicki Minaj Collab

By Martin Berrios
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MD9xY_0eOACMgv00
Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Benzino has put his foot in mouth yet again. He has formally apologized to his daughter Coi Leray for revealing she has a Nicki Minaj feature locked in.

As per Complex the former Source Magazine executive had to backtrack this week after claiming his child had locked in a verse from Nicki Minaj. On Monday, February 21 he shared the news in a Club House chat. “Her album’s gonna be dope. She got this song with Nicki Minaj that’s gonna be coming out that’s gonna be crazy” he said. But it seems either that was cap or spoke out of turn. Onika quickly shut down the claim in a Instagram Story post that read “i don’t have a collab coming with anyone.”

Naturally the announcement quickly went viral prompting Coi to comment on the matter and by the feel of her response she is clearly disappointed in her dad. “I love him to death but he just pissed me off,” she said in a video. “It’s my turn, Daddy. I’mma need you to sit the f*** down, grab you some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it’s time to clap for me. Alright, Daddy? Don’t worry. I told him this before I hopped online.”

Benzino obviously felt like he dropped the ball and wrote a sincere apology on Twitter. “I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh

” he wrote.

Let’s hope he learns to get out of his own way; soon.

Photo: OWN

Benzino Apologizes For Spilling The Tea On Coi Leray And Nicki Minaj Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Link Up Again for New Song “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are continuing their hot streak by joining forces on yet another single, this time for the collaboration “Bussin.”. The Queen rapper previously shared news of her latest track with Baby on social media, revealing the cover art and Feb. 11 release date. The pair...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Talks "DWHAP?" Billboard Hot 100 Debut: "No More Payola"

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have been on a collaborative tear over the past two weeks with the back-to-back singles "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin." While it is unclear whether both of the tracks will make ultimately make the cut for the Queen rapper's long-anticipated fifth studio album, it is evident that a lot of effort was put into the promotion of the former.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Benzino
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Source Magazine#Backtrack#Club House#Instagram Story
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

10 Years of 'Starships': Nicki Minaj's Unhinged Anthem of Millennial Doom

The late 2000s and early 2010s are usually seen as a low ebb for pop music. The chintzy club-pop sound that artists like Pitbull and Flo Rida used to dominate the airwaves put plenty of noses out of joint, and a lot of people were switched off by a style they saw as brash, braggadocios and vapid. It seemed to be a soundtrack for a generation of millennials, concerned with little more than money, partying and looking at their phones.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Remy Ma Suggests Baby Name for Rihanna and A$AP, Says Women Can Have it All

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky need any help coming up with a name for their new baby, there's another rapper who has them covered -- Remy Ma. We caught up with the rapper/mommy leaving Won World Studios in NYC, and she suggested Rihanna and Rocky name their baby something that starts with the letter 'R' ... like their names.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

This throwback picture of Nicki Minaj is proof that she ages backwards

Let’s throw it back to the early noughties. Picture this: pleather leggings, gladiator sandals, and those shuttered glasses Kanye West made trendy. But when envisioning the makeup trends of the decade, it was all about pencil-thin arches, teased hair, and candy-coloured shadows. Ahhh, those were the days. So, when...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
93
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy