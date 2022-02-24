ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Police report details what led to officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlwL7_0eOABfIp00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police report for an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County shines light on what led to the chase that ultimately resulted in a Hemingway officer shooting and killing a man.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting and killing Robert Langley.

On Feb. 6, Dollard saw a silver car traveling west on Andrews Street in Hemingway and failed to stop for a stop sign, according to the report. Dollard wrote that she activated her lights and the driver — later identified as Langley — continued to drive away, failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Main Street.

Dollard wrote in the report that she notified Williamsburg County dispatch that she was approaching Georgetown County, which dispatch then notified Georgetown County dispatch, according to the report.

How did twice-fired police officer keep getting hired in South Carolina?

“At times, the driver did slow the vehicle as if he was going to stop of make a turn,” Dollard wrote in the report. “Without doing so, the vehicle again accelerated to a high rate of speed.”

The report states Langley tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Choppee Road but ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The rest of the report is redacted.

According to the records provided to News13 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Dollard was performing CPR at 1:40 p.m.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to SLED. Dollard said she feared for her safety even though she never saw a weapon. Langley later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

Dollard was fired from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2014 for alleged violations of two policies related to discipline, according to the documents. She was also fired in April 2002 from the Johnsonville Police Department “for poor performance.”

A lawsuit Dollard filed in 2017 against SCDPS, claiming racial and gender-based discrimination, shows she was fired in 2014 for shooting at dogs while off duty, using her SCDPS weapon — and not reporting it for hours, according to a firing memo obtained by News13.

Dollard also got in trouble in 2014 after getting “frustrated and visibly angry” while responding to a disabled vehicle, according to a federal lawsuit where the officer claimed racial discrimination. She “struck the motorist’s vehicle with her hand,” according to the suit, and body cam video showed her saying “what in the hell is wrong with this crazy woman” while talking about the stranded driver.

Dollard also faced allegations of using her blue lights to “simply clear traffic for convenience’s sake.”

Dollard is no longer with the Hemingway Police Department but Hemingway Town Administrator William Freeman wouldn’t specify if she was fired.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

