KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to dance the night away for a good cause. The Akima Club of Knoxville is gearing up for another spectacular event. Their mission is to provide volunteer opportunities and financial support to various non-profits. A big way they provide for these organizations is through their annual Cabaret event’s. On Feb 18 and 19 you can experience a night full of food, drinks, and entertainment, that all go toward multiple grants given to several non-profits in the area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO