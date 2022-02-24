ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubba’s 33 hiring 200 before opening

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release, Bubba’s 33 in Evansville at 1 North Burkhardt Road is planning to hire 200 people for full and part-time positions before it opens.

The restaurant is scheduled to open by mid-April. Positions available include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and sever assistants.

Anyone interested in applying can apply online here , or apply at the hiring trailer in the restaurant parking lot Monday Through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

