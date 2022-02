Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth Games have announced the latest crossover event for Brawlhalla, and this time around, the guests are coming from Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise! Starting today, Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow will be available, as well as new avatars, and more. To celebrate the latest addition, a new trailer was released for the game, and it plays up on the classic PSAs that aired alongside the G.I. Joe cartoon. Naturally, the trailer also features footage of the gameplay for Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, so Brawlhalla players can get an idea how they control in the game.

