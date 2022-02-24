ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration Enforcement Bills Head To Full Floor Votes In Both Chambers

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Immigration enforcement legislation is heading to full floor votes in both chambers in Tallahassee, after a House bill passed its third committee on Wednesday. HB1355 was filed by Martin County Republican John Snyder.

"As we know right now the southern border is in total chaos. Unfortunately, as the State of Florida, there are limited things that we can do. But there are certain things that we can take under our control."

The bill would ban companies transporting illegal immigrants from doing business with the state or local governments.

An amendment was added Wednesday, so that it doesn't affect unaccompanied minors, DACA recipients or those in our country with another protected status. A similar amendment had already been added to the Senate companion.

The vote came after one opponent told members of the Judiciary Committee that it already costs the taxpayers plenty for local governments to detain migrants for ICE.

"This would add to the already millions wasted on the government's immigrant 'boogeyman' agenda."

Others say those late night flights in which border-crossers are brought to Florida and other states are nothing new.

"Before embracing fear and xenophobia, those clamoring about secret flights and a migrant invasion should take the time to educate themselves on the basic operation of immigration law."

The bill also updates Florida's "sanctuary cities" statutes, but Tampa area Democrat Fentrice Driskell says we don't have any.

"There's an analogy about beating a dead horse, which is not fair to horses. But this is a horse that is beaten and dead and buried, and we should just leave sleeping horses alone."

The Senate version had a third committee to face, but the full Senate fast-tracked it to a floor vote.

IN THIS ARTICLE
