The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made its epic debut on Sunday, with a TV spot that initially aired during the 2022 Super Bowl. There was already a lot of anticipation and curiosity about what the multiverse-hopping film will entail — much less what it will show in its marketing material. While there were some obvious reveals and teases that already surprised fans, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment might have teased a fan-favorite locale within the MCU. The trailer briefly showed a scene of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) falling across a forest-filled scene. In the background from the pair were dinosaurs — leading some to speculate that Multiverse of Madness could be taking a trip to the Savage Land.

