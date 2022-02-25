ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later Special

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday marks 10 years since death of Trayvon Martin which was...

The Independent

George Zimmerman: What became of the man who killed Trayvon Martin

In early 2012, George Zimmerman was a married, Obama-voting, Catholic-raised insurance underwriter who was about to complete a criminal justice degree at Seminole State College in central Florida.He’d had a few brushes with law enforcement, shoving an undercover officer who tried to arrest his friend for being underage in a bar a few years earlier. But at the age of 28, Zimmerman had set his sights on enforcing the law as a sworn officer rather than breaking it.While on patrol as a neighbourhood watch coordinator at the Retreat at Twin Lakes gated community in Sanford, Florida, on 26 February, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

A decade after Trayvon Martin's death, George Zimmerman is still going after his family

George Zimmerman, the acquitted shooter in the death of Trayvon Martin, listens to defense counsel Daniel Megaro (L) during a first-appearance hearing on charges including aggravated assault stemming from a fight with his girlfriend November 19, 2013 in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, 30, was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a house. He was acquitted in July of all charges in the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager, Trayvon Martin. (Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)
UPI News

Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Da Brat is a married woman. The 47-year-old rapper married her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart, at a wedding Tuesday in Atlanta. Da Brat confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram. "Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE. We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart," she wrote. "Being surrounded by...
Daily Beast

What the Ahmaud Arbery Case Means to Trayvon Martin’s Dad

The final chapter of Trayvon Martin’s tragically short life began with a famously innocuous errand: a Sunday evening convenience-store run for some skittles and a drink. But the quick trip for a treat on Feb. 26, 2012, ended in a lethal confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer, who fatally shot the 17-year-old on the street.
TODAY.com

10 years after Trayvon Martin’s death, his mother is still fighting: ‘I have to be the voice for my son’

Feb. 5, 1995, and Feb. 26, 2012, are two dates forever etched on Sybrina Fulton's heart. The first date is her son Trayvon Martin's birthday. He would've turned 27 this year. The second date is when he was tragically killed while walking home from a store. His sudden death was the initial impetus for the current social justice movement, catapulting issues of racism and policing to the forefront.
Trayvon Martin
NBC News

Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice

The mother of Trayvon Martin used the 10th anniversary of her son’s death Saturday to urge those who sought justice for her family to continue to fight. “I never do anything on the 26th, I never even plan anything on the 26th of February,” Sybrina Fulton said at the weekly meeting of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem.
Miami Herald

It’s been nearly 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed. How has his death impacted you?

Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old who grew up in South Florida and was a student in Miami-Dade Public Schools, was killed on Feb. 26, 2012, nearly 10 years ago. Trayvon was unarmed and walking home from a nearby convenience store where he went to buy Skittles and a canned ice tea. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman patrolling the gated community in Sanford where Trayvon was walking, followed him, an altercation ensued and Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon, 70 yards from the backdoor of the townhouse where he was staying.
TODAY.com

Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

It’s been ten years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while walking home from a convenience store. While his gunman was found not guilty, his death birthed the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, sits down with NBC's Blayne Alexander to reflect on his legacy.Feb. 25, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com

A Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman's Defamation And Conspiracy Lawsuit

A Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin. Martin was a 17-year old, Black child Zimmerman shot and killed almost a decade ago. Judge John Cooper wrote in his order that Zimmerman didn’t display “any...
