Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later Special

In early 2012, George Zimmerman was a married, Obama-voting, Catholic-raised insurance underwriter who was about to complete a criminal justice degree at Seminole State College in central Florida.He’d had a few brushes with law enforcement, shoving an undercover officer who tried to arrest his friend for being underage in a bar a few years earlier. But at the age of 28, Zimmerman had set his sights on enforcing the law as a sworn officer rather than breaking it.While on patrol as a neighbourhood watch coordinator at the Retreat at Twin Lakes gated community in Sanford, Florida, on 26 February, the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO