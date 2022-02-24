Biden says the US won’t fight in Ukraine, but will ‘defend every inch of NATO territory’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Joe Hiti Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

Following Russia's military action in eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday to outline the U.S.’s response.

President Biden called the attack on Ukraine from Russian President Vladimir Putin “unprovoked and unjustified.”

“This is a premeditated attack,” Biden said. “Vladimir Putin has been planning this for months, as we’ve been saying all along.”

The president said they had been warning for weeks that an attack would happen as diplomatic talks went nowhere. While the United Nations tried to deescalate the situation, Biden said Russia had other plans.

“Putin declared his war,” the president said.

Biden said that they have been working with 27 members of the EU, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, and others to sanction Russia as they work together collectively.

“Every asset they have in America will be frozen,” Biden said.

Biden says that along with their economic efforts against Russia, the U.S. will join in a NATO alliance summit to protect their allies this week. He said that U.S. forces would not fight in Ukraine, but they would defend all members of NATO.

“As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,” Biden said.

The president said he is also sending additional U.S. forces, who were notified of possible deployment earlier this month, to Germany in order to bolster NATO forces.

“I know that this is hard, and Americans are already hurting. I will do everything in my power to limit the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump,” Biden said. “This is critical to me. But this aggression can not go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. We stand up for freedom.”

Biden also talked about possible cyberattacks from Russia on U.S. companies. He said that if Putin makes any moves, he is ready to respond.

President Biden has reportedly been given several different options for the U.S. to carry out massive cyberattacks against Russia, NBC News reported.

Options include the ability to disrupt internet connectivity across the country, tampering with railroad switches hampering Russia’s ability to resupply its forces, and even shutting off electrical power.

“You could do everything from slow the trains down to have them fall off the tracks,” one person briefed on the matter told NBC News.

The attacks Biden has been presented are designed to disrupt Russia’s ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine. However, no final decision has been made, NBC reported.

“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe for freedom around the world,” Biden said.

Biden said this was never about genuine security concerns but “naked aggression” and “Putin’s desire for empire by any means necessary.” He also said that he wants to reestablish the Soviet Union.

As of now, Biden said he has no plans to speak with Putin and does not know what his plans are.

