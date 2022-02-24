QuickStats: Age-Adjusted Suicide Rates* for Males and Females, by Race and Ethnicity — National Vital Statistics System, United States, 2000–2020
* Age-adjusted suicide rates are per 100,000 standard population. Suicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes U03, X60–X84, and Y87.0. † Rates for 2000–2017 are based on multiple-race mortality data that were bridged to single-race categories based on the 1977 Office of Management and...www.cdc.gov
