QuickStats: Age-Adjusted Suicide Rates* for Males and Females, by Race and Ethnicity — National Vital Statistics System, United States, 2000–2020

cdc.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Age-adjusted suicide rates are per 100,000 standard population. Suicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes U03, X60–X84, and Y87.0. † Rates for 2000–2017 are based on multiple-race mortality data that were bridged to single-race categories based on the 1977 Office of Management and...

www.cdc.gov

#Race And Ethnicity#Suicide Rates#United States#Quickstats#U03#X60 X84#Non Hispanic#Mortality Data#Cdc
