Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin's invasion of Ukraine
- Anti-war protesters demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the streets of Russia .
- The Russian government threatened the activists, warning them that they could face arrest.
- Over 1,700 protesters across dozens of cities in Russia were detained by authorities on Thursday.
Journalist Alec Luhn said he was almost detained while covering a protest. He also captured a delivery person getting arrested on video .Russia's Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the "unauthorized" protests "associated with the tense foreign political situation" But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk
Sofya Rusova, co-chair of Russia's Trade Union of Journalists, staged one of many solo protests, according to Kevin Rothrock , editor at a Russion media outlet."War with Ukraine is Russia's disgrace," her sign said. Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlash The Investigative Committee said people should be aware of the "negative legal consequences of these actions" The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on Thursday By nightfall, hundreds of anti-war protesters had gathered in Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg
At least 378 of the St. Petersberg protestors were detained as of 10 p.m. local time, according to OVD-Info .Read the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 0