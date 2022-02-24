ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin's invasion of Ukraine

By Natalie Musumeci,Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Russian police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

  • Anti-war protesters demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the streets of Russia .
  • The Russian government threatened the activists, warning them that they could face arrest.
  • Over 1,700 protesters across dozens of cities in Russia were detained by authorities on Thursday.
Anti-war protesters in Russia quickly took to the streets after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine
Protesters march with a banner that reads: "Ukraine — Peace, Russia — Freedom."

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Some activists were met with hostility by Russian authorities who hauled them away
Authorities detained demonstrators in Moscow on Thursday.

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

At least 1,773 anti-war protesters have already been detained in dozens of cities across Russia, according to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info
A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Journalist Alec Luhn said he was almost detained while covering a protest. He also captured a delivery person getting arrested on video .

Russia's Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the "unauthorized" protests "associated with the tense foreign political situation"
An activist is detained during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow.

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk
Cops detain a demonstrator during a gathering in St. Petersburg.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Sofya Rusova, co-chair of Russia's Trade Union of Journalists, staged one of many solo protests, according to Kevin Rothrock , editor at a Russion media outlet.

"War with Ukraine is Russia's disgrace," her sign said. Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlash
Police officers detain a woman during a protest in Moscow.

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

The Investigative Committee said people should be aware of the "negative legal consequences of these actions"
A protester is detained in central St. Petersburg on Thursday.

ERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on Thursday
Authorities detain a demonstrator during an anti-war protest in Pushkin Square in central Moscow.

Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images

By nightfall, hundreds of anti-war protesters had gathered in Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg
A demonstrator holding a placard reading "No to war" protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.

Photo by SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

At least 378 of the St. Petersberg protestors were detained as of 10 p.m. local time, according to OVD-Info .

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

