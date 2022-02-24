Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Russian police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Saint Petersburg on Thursday. SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-war protesters demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the streets of Russia .

The Russian government threatened the activists, warning them that they could face arrest.

Over 1,700 protesters across dozens of cities in Russia were detained by authorities on Thursday.

Protesters march with a banner that reads: "Ukraine — Peace, Russia — Freedom." AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Authorities detained demonstrators in Moscow on Thursday. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg on Thursday. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Anti-war protesters in Russia quickly took to the streets after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of UkraineSome activists were met with hostility by Russian authorities who hauled them awayAt least 1,773 anti-war protesters have already been detained in dozens of cities across Russia, according to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info

Journalist Alec Luhn said he was almost detained while covering a protest. He also captured a delivery person getting arrested on video .

An activist is detained during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Cops detain a demonstrator during a gathering in St. Petersburg. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russia's Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the "unauthorized" protests "associated with the tense foreign political situation"But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

Sofya Rusova, co-chair of Russia's Trade Union of Journalists, staged one of many solo protests, according to Kevin Rothrock , editor at a Russion media outlet.

Police officers detain a woman during a protest in Moscow. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

A protester is detained in central St. Petersburg on Thursday. ERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities detain a demonstrator during an anti-war protest in Pushkin Square in central Moscow. Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images

A demonstrator holding a placard reading "No to war" protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on Thursday night. Photo by SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

"War with Ukraine is Russia's disgrace," her sign said. Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlashThe Investigative Committee said people should be aware of the "negative legal consequences of these actions"The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on ThursdayBy nightfall, hundreds of anti-war protesters had gathered in Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg

At least 378 of the St. Petersberg protestors were detained as of 10 p.m. local time, according to OVD-Info .