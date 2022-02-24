ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Jude Summerfield
 3 days ago

The circus that is Tottenham Hotspur will set up camp in Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to force themselves back into European qualification contention. Spurs seemed primed to make a march on the top four after their stunning victory over Manchester City, but a turgid loss...

Related
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton host Aston Villa at the Amex on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams aim to boost their top 10 hopes. The Seagulls have fallen off the pace in recent weeks but Graham Potter’s side are still dominating games. The big difference has been their failure to take chances as they have scored just five goals in their last six games and haven’t scored in their last two, which were defeats against Manchester United and Burnley. The latter defeat was a real blow, as Burnley won 3-0 at the Amex and blew Brighton away. Still, Brighton look set for their first-ever top half finish in the top-flight and that would be a great achievement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland will...
WORLD
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals when he plans to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he still has 'four or five years' left in his career and is eyeing more success before eventually hanging up his boots. Ronaldo, who turned 37 earlier this month, has endured a challenging start to life back in the Premier League with Manchester United, with his return of nine goals from 22 games fairly underwhelming by his lofty standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner after round-of-16 first leg

1. A supercomputer has predicted the winner of this season's Champions League. 2. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are still in contention. A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will finally end their long wait for European glory and win this season's Champions League. Chelsea, City, and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea cruise into Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with 7-0 win over Leicester

Chelsea are into the sixth round of the Women’s FA Cup thanks to their joint biggest win of the season, putting seven goals past fellow WSL side Leicester without reply. The Blues matched their 7-0 away win against Servette in the Champions League group stage back in November, with Pernille Harder the star of the show against the Foxes at Kingsmeadow.
SOCCER
90min.com

Antonio Conte calms fears of Tottenham exit & confirms Daniel Levy talks

Antonio Conte has moved to calm fears he could quit Tottenham, also revealing he has spoken with chairman Daniel Levy after his extraordinary outburst at Burnley in midweek. Having stunned Manchester City at the Etihad with a 3-2 victory, Spurs then fell to a lame 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor on Wednesday, prompting Conte to claim he was ready to quit his role if the partnership could not be a fruitful one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Europa League last 16 draw: West Ham draw Sevilla, Barcelona get Galatasaray

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League has been made, with the remaining teams learning their fate. West Ham have been given a tough assignment, being pitted against six-time winners Sevilla, while Barcelona will face Turkish outfit Galatasaray. Rangers, who provided one of the shocks of the...
UEFA
90min.com

Man Utd vs Man City - Women's FA Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United and Manchester City meet for the fourth time this season on Sunday, going head to head in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup. Each team has a victory to their name from the previous three Manchester derbies so far in 2021/22 - United won in the Continental Cup in November, while City triumphed in the recent WSL clash between the two just two weeks ago. The other league meeting ended in a draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cesar Azpilicueta wants Chelsea to match La Liga contract offers to stay

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wants the club to match multi-year contract offers from Spain if he is to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond ten years, 90min understands. The Spain international has become an unlikely club legend since signing from Marseille as a relatively unknown quantity in the summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp confirms Caoimhin Kelleher decision ahead of Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that home-grown goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday. Kelleher has played in three previous games in the competition this season, including the semi-final second leg against Arsenal last month, and Klopp has insisted there is ‘no chance’ he won’t get the nod ahead of usual first choice Alisson this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool announce financial loss for 2020/21

Liverpool have revealed their financial results for the 2020/21 period, confirming that they made a small loss. The club were keen to stress that the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once again had a major toll on finances. Due to playing games behind closed doors, matchday revenue fell by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Player ratings as Saints heap further woe on Canaries

From St Mary's Stadium - Southampton stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to five games with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Norwich City. The Saints dominated the game and only some poor finishing prevented them by winning more comfortably. The contest was settled by an unorthodox Che Adams strike midway through the first half – his third goal in four games – and a late Oriol Romeu thriker with a few minutes left.
PREMIER LEAGUE

