Win a new wardrobe from maurices through contest

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – One hundred students are learning to ski and snowboard through the help of Courage Kenny’s Adaptive Sports program. Through the help of one-on-one volunteers, the classes help to accommodate people with a variety of disabilities learn the sport. For those learning for the first time, the program presents an opportunity to try something new. “It feels good. It feels good to get out of your room and do something,” said Mahesh Mathew, whose ski lessons entered their seventh week Sunday morning. “Skiing is essentially a new thing for me.” Mathew, who is currently earning his Ph.D. in cardiovascular epidemiology at...

