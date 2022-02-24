ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win a new wardrobe from maurices through contest

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading women’s fashion retailer maurices is partnering with the organizational powerhouse, The Home Edit, for the “Ultimate Closet Refresh.”. Women across the country can enter to win a new maurices wardrobe along with...

www.wdio.com

Duluth News Tribune

Maurices, The Home Edit partner for closet makeover contest

DULUTH — Clothing retail chain Maurices has partnered with The Home Edit, an organization and interior design company, to sponsor a contest for a closet makeover and new wardrobe, Maurices announced in a press release Thursday. The contest, which runs through Feb. 27, will select a winner to receive...
DULUTH, MN
