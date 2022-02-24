Win a new wardrobe from maurices through contest

Leading women’s fashion retailer maurices is partnering with the organizational powerhouse, The Home Edit, for the “Ultimate Closet Refresh.”. Women across the country can enter to win a new maurices wardrobe along with...
DULUTH — Clothing retail chain Maurices has partnered with The Home Edit, an organization and interior design company, to sponsor a contest for a closet makeover and new wardrobe, Maurices announced in a press release Thursday. The contest, which runs through Feb. 27, will select a winner to receive...
Voting for the 18th Freeman’s Pet Contest has begun and will run through Feb. 17. The categories for the 18th Daily Freeman Pet Contest are “Best looking pet,” “Pet pals,” “Best facial expression,” “Best outfit,” “Weirdest pet,” “Owner-pet look-alike” and “Best photo composition.” Participants can vote in all categories from the more than 300 submissions.
No shade intended to my beloved winter staples, but there’s nothing better than the beginning of spring. This time of year can make anyone’s passion for dressing up rebloom—there are just so many great new trends, fashion week provides endless new outfit inspiration, and we’re finally able to ditch some of those heavy layers.
INDIANAPOLIS – Janus Motorcycles of Goshen has won the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The manufacturer bested runner-up Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso and 63 other competitors from around the state in the bracket-style tournament. The public cast votes for nominees and...
Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – One hundred students are learning to ski and snowboard through the help of Courage Kenny’s Adaptive Sports program.
Through the help of one-on-one volunteers, the classes help to accommodate people with a variety of disabilities learn the sport.
For those learning for the first time, the program presents an opportunity to try something new.
“It feels good. It feels good to get out of your room and do something,” said Mahesh Mathew, whose ski lessons entered their seventh week Sunday morning. “Skiing is essentially a new thing for me.”
Mathew, who is currently earning his Ph.D. in cardiovascular epidemiology at...
It's unique, it's exhilarating, it's safe, and it's the perfect adventure for the entire family. Get ready to fall in love with New York all over again! You gotta check this out!. RiseNY - A Soaring Journey Through New York:. Embark on a three-part journey that lifts and connects you...
If not the love of my life, then at least a couple of good anecdotes. Tall! Easy to chat to and equally as curious about how the Guardian’s matchmaking works. Creative careers. Holidaying vs travelling. Family. Climate dread. His chocolate addiction and screenwriting ventures. Any awkward moments?. When he...
Koda is a six-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call his own. He is a sweet but nervous guy who can be easily won over with tennis balls. He is very smart and loves to be active. And although he is a big boy, if you'll allow it, his favorite spot will be your lap!
Country music fans are not happy to miss the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. In previous years, the show aired on ABC, NBC, and CBS but saw declining numbers. Now, it’s moving to streaming. That’s right Outsiders, this year’s ACM Awards will air on Amazon Prime Video.
Comments / 0