ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Student’s sudden death raises awareness over heart health in young adults

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vuAJ_0eOA7nte00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost three years after a Mid-South college student’s death, he’s saving lives. Lawson Wherry’s legacy is impacting hundreds of teens.

“Lawson was one of those kids that, when he walked into the room, he would light up the room,” Teresa Simmons said, Lawson’s mother.

Pictures tell just part of Lawson’s legacy, a young man his mom, Teresa Simmons, said was a kindhearted, loving, and adventurous Arkansas State University senior.

“He was driven and ambitious. He was funny and he was, needless to say, a great-looking young man and had a heart and a personality to go with it,” Simmons said.

He had a personality with a heart and soul that loved helping other people, especially children.

But on October 4th of 2019, Lawson’s heart, without warning, suddenly stopped beating.

“He had no signs, no symptoms, just a healthy, average 22-year-old young man in college. So, it totally took us by surprise when we got the call that night and it was a total shock,” Simmons said.

This came as an incredible shock because the night Lawson passed away, he wasn’t on an athletic field or basketball court, but he was at a friend’s house watching Halloween movies.

The medical examiner would later rule his heart showed no signs of dysfunction, but a genetic test indicated Lawson had a gene called ‘MYBPC-3.’

“It came back that he had that heart gene, and one of the symptoms is sudden death, and immediately after that, it just scared me because any other parent could realize their child is at risk,” Simmons said.

As a testament to his life, more than 1,600 people attended Lawson’s funeral. His giving heart is one reason Lawson’s family wanted to work with doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to start an awareness campaign called Lawson’s Legacy.

It’s the local chapter of “ Project Adam ,” which works to prevent death due to sudden cardiac arrest in teens.

WREG spoke with doctors about this condition. Dr. Gary Beasley is from Le Bonheur. He’s a cardiologist and cardiomyopathy specialist.

“Part of what Project Adam focuses on is making sure there are enough AEDs that you can get to in about a three-minute time span, and also there are trained people at the school should someone go down,” Dr. Beasley said.

On Valentine’s Day, Collierville High School received its first AED machine, or Automated External Defibrillator through Lawson’s Legacy.

Students and staff were put to the test using the device and their knowledge of CPR training.

Dr. Karine Guerrier is a Pediatric Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Le Bonheur’s .

“There is an increase in interest, and you can see it on the news when there’s a young person that’s collapsed on a basketball court or on the football field, and we have a particular interest in saving all of our children,” Dr. Guerrier said.

Dr. Jennifer Kramer is also a Pediatric Cardiologist and Intensivist with Le Bonheur.

“I think having these devices and promoting how people should use them is one of the most powerful legacies for families like Lawson’s family,” Dr. Kramer said. “This will save lives and prevent so many families the heartache that his family has gone through.”

From heartache to helping others, Lawson’s legacy lives on, reminding us about the young man with the philanthropic heart.

“I want to keep his memory alive, but more so, want him to be a presence for people we don’t even know yet, because he loved people and he loved to help people,” Simmons said.

To honor Lawson, his family and friends have been holding the “Lawson’s Legacy Golf Tournament,” and raising thousands of dollars to help Le Bonheur with the local “Project Adam” chapter.

To find out more about the next golf tournament, follow the link here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Families line up for Family Dollar gift cards after rat problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP stepped up Friday to help families impacted by the Family Dollar rodent infestation, after an FDA report shows thousands of rats were removed from the West Memphis warehouse. The NAACP’s Memphis Branch decided to give out 50 Kroger gift cards worth $150 each to those affected. A line of cars stretched around […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis-Shelby County Schools makes masks optional

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making it optional for students and employees to wear masks in schools, the district announced Friday. The district said the change is in alignment with recent guidance that eases indoor masks restrictions from the Centers of Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. Starting Monday, February 28, students […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man found stabbed to death in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday morning, according to MPD. The incident happened on the 200 block of Bond Avenue. Detectives at the scene told WREG they were called to the apartment complex around 5:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one man dead from multiple stab wounds. Burnell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot and killed in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LePreston Porter, known as rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed this weekend in Houston, Texas. While the world knows him as Snootie Wild, to Memphians, he is just LePreston Porter, a beloved rapper who made it out of the Bluff City. Porter’s family said the rapper was shot in Houston on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Shelby County COVID cases continue to drastically drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department director says cases numbers are beginning to look drastically better as Memphis and Shelby County approach the two year anniversary of when the first reported COVID case was reported on March 8, 2020. “You all have done a wonderful job. We’re closing in on two years of a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Pizza oven ignites fire at Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out just before noon Friday at the Crosstown Concourse building on North Watkins. The fire happened above Pizzeria Trasimeno on the ground floor. Memphis Fire Department said it was ignited by wood chips in a pizza oven. No one was injured, and the fire department let people back in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Sudden Death#Heart And Soul#Genetic Test#Arkansas State University#Mid South
WREG

Mom believes car thief was after her 12-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis mom had just seconds to react after she saw a man jump into her SUV and drive off with her 12-year-old daughter inside. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Rice Bowl restaurant on Getwell in Parkway Village. “It had been raining, and my 12-year-old wanted to stay in the back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A firefighter died on the job Saturday morning, according to West Memphis Fire Department. WMFD said Jason Lang was on his way to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff, Arkansas when he stopped to offer help during a traffic accident on the interstate. He was struck and killed by […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WREG

Victim of masked serial robbers wants them caught

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for two men they say have robbed at least seven different businesses over the last two months. MPD said in some cases, the duo hit multiple stores on the same day. A 22-year-old clerk at the Family Dollar Store in 6600 block of Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted after admitting to killing his best friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of his bestfriend, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Zavonne Bell, 20, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of reckless homicide Friday. In January of 2021, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in overnight Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police say he was shot Saturday morning in Berclair. Officers responded to the shooting on Vaughn Road and Summer Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen charged with shooting 4-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged after police say he is responsible for shooting a 4-year-old in East Memphis last week. The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of their driveway on South Perkins. Someone from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice causes huge tree to fall into Tipton County family’s home

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on families across the Mid-South and a Tipton County mother is in desperate need of help after she said her family narrowly escaped death. Early Thursday morning, Felicia Hughey said a large tree split and came crashing down onto her mobile home. After her kitchen ceiling […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy