Bond Premiums Come with Interest Costs

LQD invests in investment-grade corporate bonds. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 30th, 2022. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is a broad-based investment-grade corporate bond index ETF. LQD's holdings are of reasonably good quality, and the fund tends to perform reasonably well during downturns and recessions. On the other hand, the fund offers investors a paltry 2.4% dividend yield, and with a duration of 9.2 years, should see significant losses if rates were to rise, which seems likely. LQD is a high-risk low-reward investment opportunity, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO