ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Bond Premiums Come with Interest Costs

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Newport This Week and Andy Long provided an illuminating review of city bond premiums last week (“Fact Sheet on City Bond Premiums,” Feb. 17), offering much more complete information than the city itself about the Newport school bond issue expected to be marketed in March. A key...

www.newportthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Are I Bonds really paying more than 7% interest?

Q. I just read that Series I Savings Bonds will pay 7 1/2% interest for the first six months after purchase. This seems out of line with current interest rates and I am wondering what, if anything, I am missing. Please provide any insight on these bonds and what we should know before purchasing.
BUSINESS
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jefferson County School District 509J gains $2.5 million premium on $24 million measure’s bond sale

Jefferson County School District 509J is making strides to proceed with the new $24 million bond measure voters approved in November -- and has received an additional $2.5 million from investors in bond sales. The post Jefferson County School District 509J gains $2.5 million premium on $24 million measure’s bond sale appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Seekingalpha.com

LQD: Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF, Low 2.4% Yield, High Interest Rate Risk

LQD invests in investment-grade corporate bonds. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 30th, 2022. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is a broad-based investment-grade corporate bond index ETF. LQD's holdings are of reasonably good quality, and the fund tends to perform reasonably well during downturns and recessions. On the other hand, the fund offers investors a paltry 2.4% dividend yield, and with a duration of 9.2 years, should see significant losses if rates were to rise, which seems likely. LQD is a high-risk low-reward investment opportunity, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Rising construction costs loom as La Porte ISD trustees consider bond election

As La Porte ISD explores the possibility of a bond election this fall, trustees are discussing potential projects it could fund, including either the rehabilitation or a complete rebuild of Bulldog Stadium. And because of escalating construction costs, the school board has heard an idea for the district to start...
LA PORTE, TX
WGN News

Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been warning of refund delays in what they anticipated would be a "frustrating" filing season for not just American taxpayers but professional filers as well. Here's what you can do to get your refund faster.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Bond Market#Premiums#City Council#Common Sense#Rogers
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans to hold on Monday and added that the banking system remained stable after a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia's financial institutions. The central bank said bank cards were...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy