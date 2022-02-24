ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

IoT-Enabled Mailbox Lets You Check Your Mail Without Leaving Your House

By Robin Kearey
hackaday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you live in an apartment downtown or in a detached house in the suburbs, if your mailbox is not built into your home you’ll have to go outside to see if anything’s there. But how do you prevent that dreadful feeling of disappointment when you find your mailbox empty? Well,...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

AirTag-equipped Passport Wallet lets you keep track of your cash and important documents

The first step in ensuring your passport, cards, or money doesn’t end up getting left behind… or stolen. The AirTag Passport Wallet comes with a built-in holder for your Apple AirTag, allowing you to tap into its ultrawide-band tracking abilities to keep tabs on your personal effects like your Passport, cards, cash, boarding pass, and vaccine certificates. Now admittedly, the AirTag itself is a pretty bulky pebble-shaped device and something like the Chipolo CARD Spot would absolutely work like a charm here, but if you’re well tied into the Apple ecosystem and you like the AirTag tracking interface that lets you know where the tracking device is by following a large arrow around the room, the AirTag Passport Wallet makes quite a nice addition to your travel EDC arsenal.
IPHONE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Junk Mail#The Mailbox#Ftp#Asa#Sun
SPY

Deal of the Day: This $20 Bluetooth Adapter Turns Any Speaker Into a Smart Speaker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Going completely wireless is easier than ever with this Esinkin Bluetooth Audio Adapter — and as luck would have it, you can grab one for less than $20 today. That’s right, an Esinkin Bluetooth Audio Adapter is a whopping 58% off at Amazon, making it only $19.50.  With this lightning deal, you’ll be able to turn existing home and stereo speakers into Bluetooth-capable music players. This is the perfect way to give your existing audio...
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
CNET

You'll like your Android phone better if you change these settings

From the now-old Google Pixel 3 all the way up to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22, Android phones are loaded up with settings that impact the way you use your device. For example, your phone is set to a default brightness, notification system and home screen setup. By tweaking these settings just a bit, you can optimize your Android experience.
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Mercury News

Yes, you can train your cat to let you sleep in

It’s 5 a.m. and your cat jumps on your head, pounces on your feet and meows dramatically in your face. You throw your pillow over your head, grumble and then succumb, getting up to feed the cat so you can go back to bed. Congratulations! You’ve just rewarded your cat for this routine and made it more likely  to happen again.
PETS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Windows 11 Will Finally Make Handling Bluetooth Devices Easy

While Windows does let you add and remove Bluetooth devices, you do need to jump through a few hoops to get things working properly. However, Microsoft is aiming to fix that with an update to Windows 11 that enhances how you use Bluetooth on your computer. Microsoft's Changes to Bluetooth...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy