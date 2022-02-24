IoT-Enabled Mailbox Lets You Check Your Mail Without Leaving Your House

The first step in ensuring your passport, cards, or money doesn’t end up getting left behind… or stolen. The AirTag Passport Wallet comes with a built-in holder for your Apple AirTag, allowing you to tap into its ultrawide-band tracking abilities to keep tabs on your personal effects like your Passport, cards, cash, boarding pass, and vaccine certificates. Now admittedly, the AirTag itself is a pretty bulky pebble-shaped device and something like the Chipolo CARD Spot would absolutely work like a charm here, but if you’re well tied into the Apple ecosystem and you like the AirTag tracking interface that lets you know where the tracking device is by following a large arrow around the room, the AirTag Passport Wallet makes quite a nice addition to your travel EDC arsenal.
Comments / 0