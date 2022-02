Elden Ring has been out less than 24 hours, but it’s already blowing through records set by previous FromSoftware titles on Steam and Twitch. A report by Kotaku notes that Elden Ring is, well, kind of a big deal! You might have already figured that by the extensive walkthrough and helpful write-ups GLHF has shared over the past couple of days. Anyways, let’s take a look at some good old-fashioned stats.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO