Elkton, MD

Rooted In Our Community will be fun, fresh, new

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

ELKTON — This time next year Maureen Fitzgerald will be promoting a live, in person ‘Rooted in Our Community; Investing in Agriculture’ Event, but for now, she is inviting folks to join in virtually on the second annual free event-to-be March 5 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m.

“No matter what we’re going to do it in person next year,” said Fitzgerald, agriculture coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development.

Still, Fitzgerald is excited about this year’s event, which she describes as “more a Zoom meeting, not a seminar.”

“Turn on your camera, turn on your microphone and participate,” she said. “We want this to be as ‘in person’ as we can be.”

Rooted In Our Community began as a way to bring the non-agriculture community together with farmers, producers and others that have a hand in the local food supply. This year’s RIOC is three sessions and will end with a chance to win one of five digital gift cards from local ‘Cecil Grown’ businesses.

“The first session is called “Horses; An Economic Driver,” she said. Featured speakers include Ross Peddicord with the Maryland Horse Industry Board, Jeff Newman, representing the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and Louis Merryman, owner of Anchor and Hope Farm in Port Deposit. “This will provide an overview of the industry from both an agriculture and economic viewpoint.”

Session 2 will go high tech with “A New Wave of Agriculture.”

South Mountain MicroFARM , based in Boonsboro, Md., will be represented and will explain its vertical farming operation.

“This is an indoor vertical farm and aquaculture,” Fitzgerald said. She said this will be the next big thing. “We know that it’s coming so we will find out what it is and how it works.”

That session will also explore breweries as an ag operation with Susky River Brewing Company in Perryville on hand.

Positioning for the Future is the title of the third session.

“This will be a panel discussion with Flying Plow Farm and Long Green Farm, Steve Milburn from Milburn Orchards , and Maryland Future Farmers of America President Jayci Mitchell,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said the topics are of interest to anyone interested in agriculture or the economic connections. This includes students in AG-related programs, 4-H and FFA.

Pay attention because at the end there will be a trivia contest. Five questions will be asked.

“The first person to answer each question will win a gift card,” she said. Winners will be emailed their prize.

There’s plenty of time to register. Fitzgerald said folks can sign up right until the day of the event. Once signed up you’ll get a link to the meeting. Go to cecilcountyag.org to register.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

