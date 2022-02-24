ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

United Boys & Girls Club honors top attendees

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzdUn_0eOA6Xl700

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On a chilly morning the hottest attendees to the United Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County have won top honors. They are now Blue Card Members.

Damian Velasquez of Santa Barbara was the highest attendee in 2021, going into the downtown club on 227 days of the 238 days it was open.

14 other kids from Lompoc to Carpinteria were also honored at the Santa Barbara Club breakfast for exceeding 200 days in the club in a calendar year.

"We had 15 children that crossed that plateau", said CEO Michael Baker about the award recipients for 2021. "Keep in mind this was during a pandemic."

The kids who attend the clubs on a regular basis are said to have a greater chance of going to college and of having a successful life ahead.

they also do better on their local campuses.

"The teachers noticed a visible difference in the children and the way they were behaving in the classes and incidents on the playground were down dramatically," said Baker.

Board members and special guests were among those to make the presentations to the children.

Jesse Gonzalez from the Westside club was also awarded the Employee of the Year award, known as the Pat Wargo Award.

The club director of the year award went to Bryanne Morse fromLompoc.

The board member of the year award went to Louise Cruz and it was announced this award will be presented in her name going forward.

For moere information go to: United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

The post United Boys & Girls Club honors top attendees appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara hosts plane pull fundraiser to help the local disable community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- A first of it's kind event happened this morning at the Santa Barbara Airport to help raise funds for the Alpha Resource Center. Can you imagine pulling a 100 thousand pound airplane? That is what happened right here in our backyard. The airport teamed up with Alaska airlines and the The post Santa Barbara hosts plane pull fundraiser to help the local disable community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
News Channel 3-12

Small Business Development Centers open at Santa Barbara City College campus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two satellite Small Business Development Centers opened at Santa Barbara City College's Schott and Wake Campuses on Tuesday, giving business owners and entrepreneurs a place to work one-on-one with professional consultants to help them navigate the business environment. The post Small Business Development Centers open at Santa Barbara City College campus appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Card#Santa Barbara Club#Westside#The Pat Wargo Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy