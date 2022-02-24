ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

UPDATE 1-U.S. Agriculture Secretary hopes fertilizer companies will not take advantage of Ukraine crisis

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details on Iowa examining fertilizer prices)

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday he hoped fertilizer and agriculture supply companies affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not take unfair advantage of the situation, amid already high fertilizer and crop prices.

Fertilizer costs have soared due to rising demand and lower supply as record natural gas and coal prices triggered output cuts in the energy-intensive fertilizer sector. Russia is a major potash producer and exporter of natural gas, a key input in producing nitrogen fertilizer.

Still, Vilsack said it was too early to tell what the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis would be on U.S. farmers.

“It will take some time for impact to be felt. I hope that no company out there, whether it’s fertilizer or any other supply that may be impacted by this, will take unfair advantage of this circumstance or situation,” Vilsack said at a news conference. “That’s my biggest and deepest concern.”

Vilsack’s comments came a day after Iowa state Attorney General Tom Miller said he is seeking explanations for higher prices from top fertilizer producers, including Mosaic Co , Nutrien Ltd, CF Industries Holdings, Koch Industries and OCI N.V..

Iowa is the top U.S. corn producing state, and U.S. farmers are expected to scale back corn plantings this year in favor of crops that require less fertilizer like soy.

Since January 2021, anhydrous ammonia prices have increased 315%, Miller said, citing USDA data. Urea prices have increased by 214%, while liquid nitrogen is up by 290% and potash by 213%.

Miller said his office is talking with other states about soaring prices.

“Data suggest that manufacturers are taking advantage of higher farm incomes to increase their returns, but we need more information,” he said. (Reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington and Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Ukraine crisis is now a nuclear crisis

Russia’s publicly announced nuclear alert has turned the Ukraine war from a crisis involving nuclear powers to an actual nuclear crisis. With the caveat that we do not have many details about what the Russian alert entails, it is nevertheless a clear sign that President Vladimir Putin does not believe that the conventional military campaign in Ukraine is achieving the political outcomes he wants.
POLITICS
AFP

China may take advantage of Ukraine crisis: US general

China may take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and do something "provocative" in Asia while Western powers are focused on defusing tensions with Russia, a US general warned Wednesday. Russia's deployment of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border has triggered fears in Washington and other Western capitals of a looming invasion. General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of US Pacific Air Forces, noted that China had aligned itself with Russia in the crisis, raising questions about own intentions in Asia. "From the standpoint of will China see what's happening in Europe and... try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific -- absolutely yes, that's a concern," Wilsbach said, using an alternative term for the Asia-Pacific region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia is "poised to strike" Ukraine, U.S. defense secretary says

VILNIUS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that Russia's military was "poised to strike" Ukraine, even as he voiced hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin would step back from the brink of war. Austin vowed Washington would stand with its Baltic allies during a...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Fertilizer#Ukraine#Russian#Mosaic Co#Nutrien Ltd#Cf Industries Holdings#Koch Industries#Oci N V#Usda
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

334K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy